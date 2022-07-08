Paul Pogba arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch

The midfielder, who left Manchester United at the end of his contract this summer, is making a Juve comeback six years after leaving
Paul Pogba arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch
Paul Pogba is poised to return to Juventus. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 19:54
PA Sport

Paul Pogba has arrived in Turin ahead of his imminent return to Juventus and insisted he “can’t wait to get started”.

The midfielder, who left Manchester United at the end of his contract this summer, is making a Juve comeback six years after leaving.

Pogba, 29, told the club’s Twitter account: “Well, I am back, I’m here, I’m very, very happy. I can’t wait to get started and wear this Juventus jersey again.”

The World Cup winner left Juve in 2016, returning to Old Trafford for £89million having previously departed United for Turin in 2012.

He made 177 appearances for the Old Lady in his first spell, scoring 34 goals, and won four Serie A titles.

Another ex-United player, Angel Di Maria, was confirmed as a new signing by Juventus on Friday evening.

The Argentina winger, who also counts Benfica and Real Madrid among his former clubs, arrives in Turin on a one-year contract after leaving Paris St Germain at the end of last season.

More in this section

Liverpool fans File Photo Jurgen Klopp reveals family were caught up in Champions League final chaos
Spain v Finland - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Group B - Stadium MK Spain's aerial assault on Finns may provide a useful blueprint for Pauw and Ireland 
Soccer - FA Cup - Final - Arsenal v Aston Villa - Wembley Stadium ‘I have lived my dream’: Jack Wilshere retires from football aged 30
JuventusPlace: UK
Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Wembley Stadium

Tottenham sign Clement Lenglet on season-long loan from Barcelona

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up