Red-hot Keena helps Sligo turn things around in Wales for crucial first-leg victory 

Bala Town 1 Sligo Rovers 2

SLIGO Rovers will take a 2-1 lead into the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round following an away win against Welsh outfit Bala Town in the first leg.

Goals from Aidan Keena, who bagged his 12th of the campaign, and Max Mata turned things around for Sligo, who initially trailed to a sixth-minute goal from Lassana Mendes, who gave the part-timers a shock lead at Park Hall Stadium in Oswestry.

Sligo, who failed to convert further chances to put the tie to bed ahead of next week's return leg at The Showgrounds, were made to sweat in the closing stages due to centre-back Nando Pijnaker's dismissal.

The visitors were startled when Bala, who are still in pre-season, netted early on through Mendes' powerful drive after the Sligo defence failed to deal with a cross from the left.

John Russell's in-form side eventually settled, creating a number of chances on the artificial pitch.

Full-back Paddy Kirk's fizzing, low drive was kept out by Alex Ramsay, Keena drove a shot wide and then Mata's header came off the upright.

Keena brought Sligo level after 28 minutes with a moment of magic. The striker did really well to control a lofted pass from Colm Horgan before a deft lob over Ramsay.

Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty then made a superb reaction save to deny Chris Venables' snapshot.

The visitors finished the half looking to go ahead, however, and goalscorer Keena was only inches off target with a meaty effort from long-range.

Sligo hit the front four minutes after the restart. Bala failed to clear from Adam McDonnell's corner delivery and Mata, who went close to scoring only seconds earlier, side-footed home from close-range.

Keena nearly added his second in the 70th minute, from Pijnaker's initiative as the New Zealand international slalomed out of defence, but Bala goalkeeper Ramsay parried the Mullingar man's shot.

Bala almost stunned Sligo – against the run of play – when a looping header from Venables was narrowly wide after 76 minutes.

A 79th minute red card for Pijnaker, who was caught in possession and then penalised for pulling back David Edwards, left Rovers facing a nervy last 10 minutes but they held on impressively.

Bala Town: Ramsay; Woods (Southern 66), Peate, Kay, White; Shannon (Bauress 81), Edwards, Smith; Mendes, Venables, Rutherford (Davies 74).

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Blaney (Byrne 90+2), Pijnaker, Kirk; McDonnell (Cawley 90+3), Morahan; O'Sullivan (Liivak 69), Keena, Fitzgerald; Mata (Banks 82)

Referee: Jason Barcelo (Gibraltar)