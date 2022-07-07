Caulfield and Galway welcome Cobh but look to cut City's lead to the bare minimum 

Galway United can cut the gap on First Division leaders Cork City to a single point should they heap more misery on Cobh Ramblers at Eamonn Deacy Park.

This week is City’s turn to be the idle side of the nine-team division, with Colin Healy’s outfit maintaining fitness by welcoming Stoke City to Turner’s Cross on Saturday for a friendly.

Cobh have taken just two points from 30 since their last win back in April and it is still early days for new boss Shane Keegan. His second game at the helm brings him back to his last managerial post from five ago.

Factually, he has since been manager of Dundalk but the paper exercise it was to fulfill coaching requirements doesn’t make it count, in his view.

The responsibility for reviving Cobh’s season is all Keegan’s but Galway are functioning at a different pace. John Caulfield has for the last couple of years been building a squad capable of challenging Cork for the single automatic promotion push. Three recruits already in the window – James Finnerty, Mark Russell and Rob Manley – illustrate their ambition.

Recovering from a minor blip that allowed Cork to replace them at the top was equally important, especially given it was another promotion rival in Waterford.

“We gave a good performance against Waterford last week,” he said of the 1-0 home win. “Shane will be determined for his team to get a result. Cobh were very unlucky against Treaty last week and we can expect a tough game.”

The game will act as the farewell for teenage defender Alex Murphy as the Galway native moves to Newcastle United after the clubs agreed a €100,000 deal.

“With Alex moving, we needed a few signings so we are happy with the three players,” Caulfield said of his transfer business to date. “We are hoping that they gel in quickly and we are delighted to have them.”

Elsewhere, Waterford host Wexford aiming to rediscover the form that racked up an eight-match winning streak up to last week’s reverse.

“It’s easy to forget the good run after a defeat,” noted Blues boss Danny Searle, who will be without suspended midfielder Yassine En-Neyah. “The lads have had a good week of training and are eager to put things right.”

Basement side Athlone welcome Bray Wanderers to the Midlands, while Treaty United face Longford Town, gradually emerging into the promotion field.

Due to European action for Ireland’s representatives, only two Premier Division games are scheduled for Friday. Nothing less than a win for Dundalk at Drogheda United will do if they're to keep in with a slim chance of denying leaders Shamrock Rovers a third successive title.

Shelbourne meet Finn Harps at Tolka Park. Both were tipped to struggle at the start of the season but Damien Duff’s Reds have just over double the 12 points second from bottom Harps have taken.

“Ollie will come down here believing Haps can win, and rightly so, but we have to stand tall to that,” said Duff, who has former Harps midfielder available again.

“I think we’ve been steadily improving over the season - not just at home.

“I hope we can deliver for the fans on Friday.”