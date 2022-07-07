Momentum is with Russell and Rovers ahead of key European opener in Wales

SLIGO Rovers manager John Russell hopes that the team's recent form – five games unbeaten under his watch, including three wins – should boost the players' confidence ahead of their two-legged UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round against Bala Town.

Sligo go into the away fixture in Wales tonight on the back of last Saturday's 3-1 home defeat of Damien Duff's Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Tonight's game, which has a 7pm start, takes place at Park Hall Stadium in Oswestry, Shropshire – the home of another Welsh top tier club, TNS.

Russell, who is facing his first European tie as a manager, stated: “It was important to win against Shelbourne and bring that momentum forward. We're on a good run at the moment.

“The players are working extremely hard in training and, with the results on the pitch, they'll have a spring in their step.”

One of those players with a pep in his step is striker Aidan Keena, who currently leads the Premier Division scoring charts with 11 goals, while Shane Blaney has stepped up in defence during ex-Cork City player Garry Buckley's absence through injury.

Although Russell and his management team have researched the potential threat of Bala, who have competed in Europe in six of the past seven seasons, the Sligo boss emphasised that the outcome depends on what the north-west club bring to the table.

“I watched Bala play in a friendly. They are coming to the end of their pre-season and they've signed a lot of new players," Russell said.

“While we are aware of their system and their style, ultimately it comes down to how we perform. If we play to our potential then hopefully we'll get through the tie.

“All the players want to be playing in European competitions and we – as a club – want to make progress.”

Although Sligo are currently halfway through their domestic season and are full-time compared to Bala, Russell doesn't feel that there is any additional pressure on Rovers because of the contrasting circumstances of both clubs.

“That will always be the narrative when we come up against a club who are still in pre-season – but it still comes down to how we approach the game," the Galway native added. "We can't be worried about Bala's situation – we will respect them, look at their strengths and weaknesses but it is about what we do. The lads are fully focused."