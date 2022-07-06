Confirmed: Hourihane and McGoldrick complete Derby moves

Derby County have completed the double signing of Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick.

McGoldrick has agreed to a one-year deal, whereas Cork native Hourihane has agreed to a two-year deal with the club after being released by Aston Villa last month.

Hourihane was a free agent after being let go by Villa, where he spent five years and made 132 appearances.

The majority of the final two seasons were spent on loan at Swansea City and Sheffield United, two teams who made it to the Championship Playoffs.

There had been multiple reports that former Irish international McGoldrick has undergone a medical at the now League One side over the last number of days.

The move has now been confirmed.

McGoldrick, 34, was let go by Sheffield United earlier this summer, and he will sign up with Liam Rosenior's team as a free agent.

The striker was named as the Republic of Ireland Senior International Player of the Year for 2019, but announced his retirement from international football the following year.

Derby have also announced the signing of Wales international centre-back James Chester.