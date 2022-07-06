Lukasz Fabianski ‘honoured and proud’ after signing new West Ham contract

The 37-year-old joined the Irons from Arsenal in the summer of 2018, and has gone on to become an integral part of David Moyes’ current squad
Lukasz Fabianski ‘honoured and proud’ after signing new West Ham contract
West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has become an integral part of the squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 13:04
Jim van Wijk

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2023.

The 37-year-old joined the Irons from Arsenal in the summer of 2018, and has gone on to become an integral part of David Moyes’ current squad.

There is an option to extend the deal for a further year and former Poland international Fabianski feels there are plenty of reasons to be positive as the club prepare for another European campaign.

“I’m obviously pleased and very happy that I can stay for one more year, so I’m excited about it, for sure,” Fabianski said on the West Ham website.

“The way the club has developed and started to reach its potential, it’s been really nice to be part of it.

“I can see how much attention this club draws when it comes to interacting with the fans or the way it’s being presented in the media.

“I think there’s a lot of interest in the club, so it feels like this club is one of the bigger ones in the country, so I’m just honoured and proud to be part of this club for a few years now.”

West Ham finished seventh last season and also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Moyes has already moved to further strengthen the squad with the arrival of Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes, while goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has made a permanent switch from Paris St Germain after a successful loan spell.

West Ham have also been linked with Chelsea striker Armando Broja and Blackburn frontman Ben Brereton Diaz.

More in this section

Stephen Bradley celebrates after the game 5/7/2022 Stephen Bradley: 'We're going there to win the match'
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Old Trafford Juventus agree deals for Angel Di María and Paul Pogba
Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women - Barclays FA Women's Super League Euro 2022: A pure space for women to beguile and be beguiled
West HamPlace: UK
Georgia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Vera Pauw receives support from English and Dutch camps ahead of Euros

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up