Juventus agree deals for Angel Di María and Paul Pogba

Ángel Di María has agreed to join Juventus on a one-year deal after his contract ended at Paris Saint-Germain. The 34-year-old forward is expected in Italy this week and is poised to be the club’s second eye-catching free signing of the summer.

The deal with Di María follows one settled last month with Paul Pogba, who is due in Turin on Saturday to complete his return to the club after leaving Manchester United.