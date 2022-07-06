Juventus agree deals for Angel Di María and Paul Pogba

Juventus agree deals for Angel Di María and Paul Pogba

JUVE BOUND: Paul Pogba is expected to re-sign for Juventus on Saturday.

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 11:27
 Fabrizio Romano

Ángel Di María has agreed to join Juventus on a one-year deal after his contract ended at Paris Saint-Germain. The 34-year-old forward is expected in Italy this week and is poised to be the club’s second eye-catching free signing of the summer.

The deal with Di María follows one settled last month with Paul Pogba, who is due in Turin on Saturday to complete his return to the club after leaving Manchester United.

Di María departed PSG after seven seasons during which he played 295 games for the club, scoring 92 goals. The Argentina international’s previous clubs include Manchester United and Real Madrid. 

Di María’s one season at Old Trafford came when Pogba was in his first spell at Juventus.

Juventus finished a distant fourth in Serie A last season, 16 points behind the champions, Milan, who have an agreement with Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the Swede to extend his contract and continue there next season. 

The striker, who will be 41 in October, is recovering from a knee injury and may not play again this year. He has accepted a salary reduction.

Guardian

