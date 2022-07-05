Injury rules Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas out of Euro 2022

Spain have confirmed captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has suffered an ACL injury which will rule her out of Euro 2022
Injury rules Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas out of Euro 2022
Alexia Putellas suffered the injury during training (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 21:25
PA Sport

Spain have confirmed captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has suffered an ACL injury which will rule her out of Euro 2022.

The Barcelona midfielder, last season’s Champions League top goalscorer, was injured during a training session on Tuesday.

La Roja later announced scans had confirmed a rupture of the ACL in her left knee.

A statement on the Spanish Football Federation website read: “Alexia Putellas suffers a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

“The tests carried out on the Spanish international on the afternoon of this Tuesday July 5 2022 at King Edward VII’s hospital in London, have confirmed that the captain of the Spanish women’s national team has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.”

Spain, already without veteran forward Jennifer Hermoso through her own knee problem, are set to open their Group B campaign against Finland in Milton Keynes on Friday.

More in this section

England v Netherlands - Women's International Friendly - Elland Road Euro 2022: England hype, Norway's returning star, Spain's injury blow
Tyrell Malacia File Photo Manchester United sign Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord
Everton v Chelsea - Premier League - Goodison Park Richarlison gets one-match ban for throwing smoke flare in Everton-Chelsea clash
Euro 2022SpainPlace: UK
Nottingham Forest have reached agreement with Lens for the transfer of goalkeeper Brice Samba (Mike Egerton/PA)

Forest promotion hero Brice Samba set to leave after Lens contact

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up