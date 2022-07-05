Forest promotion hero Brice Samba set to leave after Lens contact

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have confirmed they have reached agreement with Lens for promotion hero Brice Samba to join the Ligue 1 club
Forest promotion hero Brice Samba set to leave after Lens contact
Nottingham Forest have reached agreement with Lens for the transfer of goalkeeper Brice Samba (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 18:26
PA Sport

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have confirmed they have reached agreement with Lens for promotion hero Brice Samba to join the Ligue 1 club.

The 28-year-old Congolese goalkeeper, who saved three penalties in last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final shoot-out against Sheffield United before keeping a clean sheet against Huddersfield at Wembley, has left the City Ground after three years.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with RC Lens for goalkeeper Brice Samba to join the Ligue 1 club.

“Samba, 28, joined The Reds from Caen in 2019 and made 125 appearances across all competitions, including 45 games in the latest season when promotion was clinched to the Premier League via the play-offs.

“Arguably his most iconic moment in a Forest shirt came in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against Sheffield United, when his three saves in the penalty shoot-out helped the Reds secure a place at Wembley, where we subsequently clinched promotion against Huddersfield Town.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to wish Brice the very best in his next challenge.”

Samba will be replaced by Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, who has completed a season-long loan move to the City Ground.

(L-R) Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba, Brennan Johnson, Djed Spence and Cafu celebrate reaching the Sky Bet Championship play off final after victory over Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Taking his leave of the club in a message posted on his official Twitter account, he said: “To the fans, to my partners, my coaches, to the staff and everyone at the club.

“Anyone that I’ve met that have helped me during my time here, thank you so much. I’ll keep these memories close to my heart. I’ve never felt anything like this before. Forever Forest.”

More in this section

Everton v Chelsea - Premier League - Goodison Park Richarlison gets one-match ban for throwing smoke flare in Everton-Chelsea clash
Conor Hourihane 13/6/2022 Conor Hourihane on the brink of Derby deal
Mauricio Pochettino File Photo Paris Saint-Germain confirm Mauricio Pochettino exit
forestPlace: UK
<p>FIRST ARRIVAL: Feyenoord’s Netherlands international Tyrell Malacia has joined Manchester United. Pic: David Davies/PA</p>

Manchester United sign Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up