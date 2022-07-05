Conor Hourihane on the brink of Derby deal

The midfielder (31) is a free agent having been released by Aston Villa, where he made 132 appearances and scored 23 goals during a five-year spell.
Conor Hourihane on the brink of Derby deal

Conor Hourihane is due to undergo his medical at Derby County with a view to joining the League One club

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 12:23
John Fallon

Conor Hourihane is due to undergo his medical at Derby County with a view to joining the League One club.

The midfielder (31) is a free agent having been released by Aston Villa, where he made 132 appearances and scored 23 goals during a five-year spell.

Most of the final two seasons were spent on loan at Swansea City and Sheffield United, both of whom reached the Championship play-offs.

Liam Rosenior has succeeded his departed boss Wayne Rooney as Derby chief.

They hope a few years of turmoil are over following the acquisition of the club from administrators by local property tycoon David Clowes but retaining and recruiting players in League One presents a challenge.

An overall points deduction of 21 ultimately proved insurmountable to preserve their Championship status last season but there is optimism they can bounce straight back.

Hourihane revealed after his most recent Ireland cap against Ukraine three weeks ago that options were on the table and it appears the Bandon native has chosen Derby over Championship suitors.

Whether compatriot Jason Knight will be lining up alongside him in midfield for the season opener against Oxford United on July 30 is uncertain.

Knight is attracting interest from Leeds United and Burnley, among others, and the Rams may opt to cash in on a player whose quality demands a higher stage.

More in this section

Bruno Guimaraes Unveiling - St James' Park Premier League asks clubs to back phasing out gambling firms sponsoring shirts
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship - Vitality Stadium Robbie Brady joins Irish contingent at Preston, Burns seals MK Dons move
Burnley v Everton - Premier League - Turf Moor Duncan Ferguson leaves Everton as he eyes move into management
Mauricio Pochettino File Photo

Paris Saint-Germain confirm Mauricio Pochettino exit

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up