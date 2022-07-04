Shamrock Rovers carry the favourites tag into Champions League opener

Uefa Champions League first qualifying round, first leg

Shamrock Rovers v Hibernians (Malta)

Tues, July 5 - Tallaght Stadium, 7.30pm

Live RTÉ 2

Showtime has arrived. If this Shamrock Rovers side are to emulate Dundalk in attaining exalted status, navigating past a Maltese side in the Champions League is a must.

Gary O’Neill knows it too. In contrast to last year’s pairing with Slovan Bratislava at this stage, the Hoops are favourites to progress and with good reason.

Hibernians were the most favourable opposition the seeded Irish champions could have drawn, cemented by the absence of three mainstays, including captain Bjorn Kristensen, due to suspension.

Marinate the fact their bans stem from last year’s tie officiated by Clare native Rob Hennessy and the stars are aligning towards an Irish triumph.

Moreover, Rovers have much to prove beyond their local habitat.

Stephen Bradley cited the four-in-a-row Rovers side of the 1980s for evidence of failures not tainting their legacy but that was a different era, when parachutes into the subsidiary competitions from the European Cup didn’t exist.

At stake over these legs for his side is not simply a gateway to the golden Champions League group stages but tributaries towards the Conference League. Overcome this hurdle and that passage is well within their sights.

“It’s probably about time we did it in Europe, to be honest,” said O’Neill, the midfielder who joined from UCD three years ago.

“This is a good one to start from this Champions League first round. All eyes will be on us in these because we’re serious favourites with the bookies.

“There will be expectancy but that’s what you really want at this stage.

“Last year we got great reviews after (losing) the Slovan game. We then got a bye in the Conference League, beat the Albanian team (Teuta) but got flak for getting knocked out by Flora from Estonia..

“But we’ve spoken about it. The argument is there. To be regarded as a top team that the country has seen, we're going to have to make a run of it. It puts it to bed and is an important one for us, especially for our careers.”

Since Rovers became the first team to reach the Europa League group phase in 2011, Dundalk replicated it twice. Envy was the undeniable emotion watching his former UCD team-mates jostle with Arsenal and Rapid Vienna on that stage two years ago. O’Neill’s outing against AC Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimović measured up for sentimentality purposes but not substance.

“Great for the neutral but a nightmare for players,” is how he reflects on that visit of the Serie A side to Tallaght, replete with audible sigh.

“The build-up was all about Zlatan being in town. Paddy Power ran advertising campaigns around his visit but we never really had a chance of getting through. At that stage, I just wanted to progress in Europe and play as many rounds as possible.

“Our side won the league unbeaten in 2020 but at the same time we're still sitting at home watching Dundalk in the group stages.”

Hibernians – the Maltese version – operate way off broadway from the Rossoneri but the focus can’t fade.

Achieving their target of group stage qualification guarantees Rovers prize-money in excess of the €3m they’ve banked to date from Gavin Bazunu’s 2018 move to Manchester City and recent switch to Southampton.

They’re already aware that a second round meeting, likely against Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, is the prize awaiting or a fallback duel with the loser of Levadia Tallinn against Vikingur Reykjavik in the Conference League equivalent.

“We’ll probably have to build our atmosphere and discuss the importance internally because it’s such a big game in the long run,” explained 27-year-old O’Neill.

“Last year, we gave ourselves too much to do at home in the second leg but this tie gives us the opportunity to bring something over to Malta next week to defend.”

Bradley is still without playmakers Jack Byrne and Graham Burke, while another injured spark, Danny Mandriou, is on his way to Lincoln City for a knockdown fee of €30,000 due to a release clause he brokered when joining from Bohemians 18 months ago.

While the abolition of away goals militates against risk, the Hoops won’t be presumptuous in their approach on Tuesday night.

“Hibernians are not the marquee name we’ve played in the last number of years but it doesn’t take away them having internationals in their team,” warned the manager, extracting a recent European tie they scraped through on sudden-death penalties for reference.

“We had a little sense of that when we played Ives from Luxembourg two years ago. Everyone thought beforehand that they were poor but they completely outplayed us and should have won. We’re not good enough to think we just need to show up.”