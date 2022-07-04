Christian Eriksen agrees deal to join Man United on three-year-deal

Christian Eriksen has agreed to join Manchester United on a three-year deal after talks with Erik ten Hag. The Denmark midfielder, who spent the final four months of last season at Brentford and is out of contract, has reached a verbal agreement and the move is subject to a medical.

Eriksen returned to action in February after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 eight months earlier and Brentford had hoped to keep him. But the 30-year-old has opted for United and communicated his decision to both clubs on Monday.