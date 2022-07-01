Treaty take all three points to spoil start of Keegan-era at Cobh

LEAGUE OF IRELAND FIRST DIVISION:

Cobh Ramblers 0-2 Treaty United

Shane Keegan’s first game in charge as manager of Cobh Ramblers ended in defeat against Treaty United at St Colman’s Park.

Tommy Barrett’s Treaty side remain very much in the promotion play-off mix as a consequence.

Treaty took the lead just past the quarter hour mark. A good ball into the box from Matt Keane was knocked in for an own goal by Cobh defender Ben O’Riordan.

Tommy Barrett’s side almost got a second midway through the opening half when Conor Melody went close, while a Jack Lynch effort was cleared off the line by O’Riordan.

Treaty threatened to score once more when a Marc Ludden free kick was saved on 36 minutes. Sean McGrath threatened for Cobh a few minutes later, when his well struck effort was saved by Treaty keeper Jack Brady.

Colin Conroy curled a shot just wide before the break, as Treaty deservedly held the advantage at the half time break.

Ramblers were much improved in the second half and had a number of great chances to equalise. That included through Danny O’Connell, who saw his shot saved well by Brady.

O’Connell also hit the crossbar on 60 minutes, while Cobh had the ball in the net through Jake Hegarty but it was ruled out for a foul.

All the Cobh hard work was undone when Treaty punished a mistake in the Ramblers defence. Only seconds after coming on, Willie Armshaw punished the home side with a neat finish to the bottom corner.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; John Kavanagh, Ben O’Riordan, Breandan Frahill, Danny O’Connell (David Eguaibor, 84) , Jake Hegarty (Ciaran Griffin, 62), Conor Drinan, Sean McGrath, Luke Desmond, Harlain Mbayo, Liam Hopkins (Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 74).

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady; Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Dean George (Conor Melody, 25 inj) , Stephen Christopher, Lee Devitt, Martin Coughlan, Colin Conroy, Matt Keane (Josh Quinlaven, 90), Jack Lynch.

Referee: Declan Toland.