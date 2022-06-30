Tottenham close to sealing deal for Richarlison from Everton

The Brazil forward will now undergo a medical overseas
Tottenham close to sealing deal for Richarlison from Everton

Richarlison, pictured, is on the verge of joining Tottenham from Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 10:21
Nick Purewal

Tottenham are close to completing the capture of Richarlison after agreeing a deal with Everton late on Wednesday night, the PA news agency understands.

The Brazil forward will now undergo a medical overseas, as Spurs bid to wrap up a transfer that could top £50million.

Richarlison is now in line to follow Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma as Tottenham’s fourth summer signing.

Richarlison, left, will add further quality to Tottenham’s attacking resources (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spurs are understood to have fended off competition from both Arsenal and Chelsea to recruit Richarlison.

Tottenham are said to have been seeking a forward who can play right across the frontline for some time, with the north Londoners confident the 25-year-old Richarlison fits that bill.

Richarlison notched 53 goals in 152 games in four years at Everton, joining the Toffees in 2018 after a year at Watford.

Tottenham have already heavily backed Antonio Conte in this summer window after adding Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski in January.

More in this section

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea
Cork City FC sign former Waterford striker Louis Britton Cork City FC sign former Waterford striker Louis Britton
W-League Rd 13 - Brisbane v Canberra Carson Pickett becomes first player with limb difference to play for US
TottenhamPlace: UK
The takeover of Derby County by David Clowes is edging closer (Richard Sellers/PA)

Derby takeover expected to be completed on Thursday

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up