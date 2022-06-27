Galway slip four points behind Cork after loss to Longford

Longford Town 2 Galway United 0

Cristian Magerusan bagged a second half brace as Longford Town earned a vital SSE Airtricity League First Division win at Bishopsgate.

Gary Cronin’s outfit deservedly claimed the full complement of spoils against a disappointing Galway United, who were punished after the restart.

Longford enjoyed some productive moments during a lively opening period, but United goalkeeper Conor Kearns made a string of fine saves.

Only three minutes had elapsed when the impressive Ryan Graydon fashioned an opportunity for Magerusan, but Kearns was alert.

Seconds later United survived another scare when a Magerusan effort struck the woodwork as the midlanders posed questions.

Graydon headed over in the 14th minute before the visitors went close.

Conor McCormack's long range strike in the 19th extracted a decent tip over save from Luke Dennison.

Still at the opposite end Kearns denied Aaron Robinson and Magerusan as Longford continued to probe.

Talented teenager Alex Murphy, who will join Newcastle United next month, released Ed McCarthy in the 33rd minute.

McCarthy's shot from an acute angle was smartly saved by Dennison with the teams departing deadlocked at the interval.

The midlanders’ hit the front in the 62nd minute courtesy of a Magerusan goal following Mick McDonnell’s header in the area.

Hesitant United defending was punished again eight minutes from time when Magerusan made a firm headed connection with Dylan Barnett’s inviting corner.

Longford, with Aaron Robinson effective in the centre of the park, closed out the deal.

Longford Town: Dennison; Elworthy, McDonnell, Barker, Barnett; Robinson, O'Brien, Power; Chambers, Magerusan (Molloy, 86), Graydon.

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Portilla (Lyons, 84), Murphy; McCarthy (Doherty, 83), McCormack, Boylan (Walsh, 72), Waweru (Lomboto, 72); Hurley; Dimas (Adeyemo, 72).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.