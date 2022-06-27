Ireland on cloud nine as win over Georgia keeps play-off hopes alive

FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Round - Group A

Georgia 0 Ireland 9 (Katie McCabe 6, 45+2, 75 Niamh Fahey 13, Megan Connolly 19, Louise Quinn 48, 73, Abbie Larkin 82, Denise O’Sullivan 90+2)

In Joseph Stalin’s home city of Gori, Ireland were the dictators of pacing another step towards the World Cup play-offs in October.

Katie McCabe’s first-half brace, along with Megan Connolly’s goal and a first for centurion Niamh Fahey, coasted Ireland into a 4-0 interval lead.

Two headers by centre-back Louise Quinn made it 6-0 before McCabe claimed her third and teen substitute Abbie Larkin also got off the international mark.

Denise O’Sullivan, denied on several occasions, grabbed a deserved ninth in injury time.

Job done with no drama. It wasn’t quite the 11-0 pulverisation Georgia suffered at Tallaght but it didn’t need to be.

Goal difference isn’t the decisive factor should Finland draw in Dublin on September 1 to take the race for second place to the final series of matches five days later. Ireland travel to Slovakia while Finland meet the group winner and top seeds Sweden.

Victory over the Finnish in Helsinki has given Ireland the advantage since last October and they know another in the rematch at Tallaght before what should surely be their first full house will clinch a first play-off since 2008.

Vera Pauw offered a clue of her priorities by leaving regular Jamie Finn out of the matchday squad to avoid the risk of a third booking ruling her out of the next assignment, the visit of Finland to Tallaght on September 1.

Ireland managed just fine in Gori without the livewire, as they took just six minutes to breach the group’s minnows.

Once Katie McCabe was afforded space just inside the box, she sent her rocket into the roof of the net.

Tatia Gabunia, the 21-year-old goalkeeper, didn’t get near that effort and she was exposed twice more in the next 13 minutes from corners.

Megan Connolly was left alone six yards out to prod McCabe’s delivery over the line before another corner from the opposite side saw Louise Quinn’s knockdown enable Niamh Fahey to steer home, though the ball appeared to come off her hand rather than head.

Constant pressure continued but it wasn’t until stoppage time that Ireland added a fourth. McCabe was the receiver this time from a corner, looping her first-time attempt over the head of the stranded Gabunia for her 16th international goal.

One-way traffic resumed following the restart.

Gabunia stooped low to parry a shot by O’Sullivan, who bagged a hat-trick in Dublin, and from the resultant corner Connolly recycled the ball to cross for Quinn to power her header home.

Amber Barrett, a surprise starter, chose the wrong option when sent clear, watching her near-post drive batted away while substitute Lily Agg had the ball in the net only to be penalised for handball in the build-up.

Connolly had cited Ireland’s threat from set-pieces during the week and it was borne out again on 73 minutes. The one-hand signal for a free-kick from McCabe was read perfectly by Quinn, who rose high to execute another trademark header.

Two minutes later, McCabe volleyed in her hat-trick from a pinpoint Connolly cross before Larkin showed her prowess in the air seven minutes from the end. She completed a flowing move kickstarted by Diane Caldwell’s crossfield pass to Jess Ziu which was headed into the Shelbourne striker’s direction.

O’Sullivan had the last contribution, bulldozing into the box and putting too much power on her shot to beat the beleaguered home goalkeeper for the ninth and final time.

IRELAND: C Brosnan; N Fahey, Louise Quinn, D Caldwell; H Payne (Lucy Quinn 61), R Littlejohn (L Agg 61), M Connolly, K McCabe; J Ziu, D O’Sullivan; A Barrett (A Larkin 62).