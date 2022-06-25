UK transport union leader Mick Lynch declares love for Cork City

Popular UK transport union leader Mick Lynch has declared his love for Cork City, intending to visit Turner’s Cross in August for the First Division fixture against Treaty United
HE'S A REBEL: RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch speaking at a rally outside King's Cross Station in London. Lynch has declared his love for Cork City FC. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 16:13
John Fallon

Popular UK transport union leader Mick Lynch has declared his love for Cork City, intending to visit Turner’s Cross in August for the First Division fixture against Treaty United.

Lynch, the son of Irish immigrants, has been the public face of this week’s rail strikes over pay and conditions as General Secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

His style in midweek interviews with the likes of Piers Morgan, Kay Burley and Richard Madley – which he claims was learnt from listening to Irish radio phone-ins – has made him a viral sensation.

Lynch discussed his roots on RTÉ Radio 1, revealing he’s a lifelong Irish passport holder despite being born and raised in Paddington, London. His father hailed from Gunpowder Lane in Cork City and his mother a native of Crossmaglen in Co Armagh.

Sport runs through the family and his football allegiance was hewn from his father’s origins.

“I’ll be over there in August,” Lynch told Dearbhail McDonald.

“I’ll be at Turner’s Cross watching Cork City against whatever Limerick is called these days. I think it’s Treaty United.” 

The First Division teams clash first on Monday at Markets Field. City made the most of Galway United’s scoreless draw against Treaty on Friday to retake top spot by beating managerless Cobh Ramblers 1-0.

