Wayne Rooney resigns as Derby County manager

Wayne Rooney has left his role as Derby manager after informing the club he wished to be relieved of his duties, the League One club have announced.

Rooney was in charge at Pride Park for 17 months and earned praise for how he guided the side through a turbulent period.

Wayne Rooney has today informed Derby County Football Club that he wishes to be relieved of his duties as first team manager with immediate effect.#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) June 24, 2022

Rooney led Derby through a period of administration that led to relegation last season after a 21-point deduction.

Rooney said: “Over the course of the Summer I have been closely following developments regarding the ownership of Derby County.

“Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up.

“My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge.

“Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last eighteen months. I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support. I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times.

“Finally, I am aware that the club still have interested parties who wish to take over the running of the club. To them I say this, Derby County is a great club with a great history and great fans. I wish you all the best and much success for the future.”

There had been some positive news for the Rams earlier today with the sale of Pride Park to a local property developer, which hopes to complete a takeover of the club.

It was announced by joint administrators Quantuma that they had accepted an interim loan from Derbyshire-based Clowes Developments Ltd.

Clowes said in a statement: “Derbyshire-based property group, Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd, are proud to announce they have successfully purchased the company that owned Pride Park Stadium from fellow local businessman Mel Morris.

“Additionally, Clowes have issued an interim loan to the club which will enable Derby County to start the next season and trade whilst a deal to purchase the club is concluded.

“Clowes have also confirmed that they will, today, submit a bid to purchase Derby County Football Club.”

Rooney had been in the running for the Everton manager's job at the beginning of the year before ruling himself out of the running.