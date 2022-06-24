Shelbourne begin Women's Champions League journey in Slovenia

Shelbourne have been drawn against Slovenian champions Pomurje Beltinci in their opening round of the Women’s Champions League.
Friday’s ceremony at Uefa headquarters in Nyon pitted Noel King’s side into group one, the first of 11 mini-pools to be contested from August 18-21.
Should they beat Pomurje Beltinci in their semi-final, the Reds will face the winner of the Valur from Iceland or Armenian outfit Hayasa for a place in the second round.
Shelbourne’s previous incarnation, Raheny United, were the last Irish team to emerge from the preliminary group stages in 2015. Peamout United had managed it three years earlier, eventually bowing out to Paris Saint-Germain.
Swansea City, whose women’s team play in the Welsh league, drew Greek champions PAOK in the same mini-group as Rangers face Ferenecvaros.
In the separate league phase, Glasgow City face Roma and Manchester City meet Tomiris-Turan of Kazakhstan.
Arsenal and Chelsea are among those who will enter later in the competition.
Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) vs Shelbourne (IRL) Valur (ISL) vs Hayasa (ARM)
PAOK (GRE) vs Swansea City (WAL) Ferencváros (HUN) vs Rangers (SCO)
BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) vs Split (CRO) Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (UKR) vs Lanchkhuti (GEO)
Zürich (SUI) vs KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) Apollon LFC (CYP) vs SFK Rīga (LVA)
Anderlecht (BEL) vs UKS SMS Łódź (POL) Gintra (LTU) vs KuPS Kuopio (FIN)
Juventus (ITA) vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) Flora Tallinn (EST) vs Qiryat Gat (ISR)
Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU) vs Glentoran (NIR) SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) vs Birkirkara (MLT)
Twente (NED) vs Agarista CSF Anenii Noi 2020 (MDA) SL Benfica (POR) vs Hajvalia (KOS)
Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) vs Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (BUL) St. Pölten (AUT) vs Ljuboten (MKD)
Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) vs Spartak Myjava (SVK) Bye to final: Vllaznia (ALB)
Brann (NOR) vs ALG Spor (TUR) Bye to final: Spartak Subotica (SRB)
Paris FC (FRA) vs Servette FCCF (SUI) Glasgow City (SCO) vs Roma (ITA)
FC Minsk (BLR) vs Slovácko (CZE) Breidablik (ISL) vs Rosenborg (NOR)
Ajax (NED) vs Kristianstad (SWE) Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Real Madrid (ESP) vs Sturm Graz (AUT) Manchester City (ENG) vs Tomiris-Turan (KAZ)
18 August
21 August
*hosts to be confirmed
The winners of each final will progress to round two, to compete for the last 12 slots in the group stage alongside holders Lyon, Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg.