Shelbourne begin Women's Champions League journey in Slovenia

Should they beat Pomurje Beltinci in their semi-final, the Reds will face the winner of the Valur from Iceland or Armenian outfit Hayasa
Shelbourne begin Women's Champions League journey in Slovenia

JOURNEY BEGINS: Shelbourne begin their European journey against Pomurje Beltinci. Pic; Larry Cummins

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 13:42
John Fallon

Shelbourne have been drawn against Slovenian champions Pomurje Beltinci in their opening round of the Women’s Champions League.

Friday’s ceremony at Uefa headquarters in Nyon pitted Noel King’s side into group one, the first of 11 mini-pools to be contested from August 18-21.

Should they beat Pomurje Beltinci in their semi-final, the Reds will face the winner of the Valur from Iceland or Armenian outfit Hayasa for a place in the second round.

Shelbourne’s previous incarnation, Raheny United, were the last Irish team to emerge from the preliminary group stages in 2015. Peamout United had managed it three years earlier, eventually bowing out to Paris Saint-Germain.

Swansea City, whose women’s team play in the Welsh league, drew Greek champions PAOK in the same mini-group as Rangers face Ferenecvaros.

In the separate league phase, Glasgow City face Roma and Manchester City meet Tomiris-Turan of Kazakhstan.

Arsenal and Chelsea are among those who will enter later in the competition.

Champions path:

Group 1 Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) vs Shelbourne (IRL) Valur (ISL) vs Hayasa (ARM) 

Group 2 PAOK (GRE) vs Swansea City (WAL) Ferencváros (HUN) vs Rangers (SCO) 

Group 3 BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) vs Split (CRO) Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (UKR) vs Lanchkhuti (GEO) 

Group 4 Zürich (SUI) vs KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) Apollon LFC (CYP) vs SFK Rīga (LVA) 

Group 5 Anderlecht (BEL) vs UKS SMS Łódź (POL) Gintra (LTU) vs KuPS Kuopio (FIN) 

Group 6 Juventus (ITA) vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) Flora Tallinn (EST) vs Qiryat Gat (ISR) 

Group 7 Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU) vs Glentoran (NIR) SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) vs Birkirkara (MLT) 

Group 8 Twente (NED) vs Agarista CSF Anenii Noi 2020 (MDA) SL Benfica (POR) vs Hajvalia (KOS) 

Group 9 Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) vs Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (BUL) St. Pölten (AUT) vs Ljuboten (MKD) 

Group 10 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) vs Spartak Myjava (SVK) Bye to final: Vllaznia (ALB) 

Group 11 Brann (NOR) vs ALG Spor (TUR) Bye to final: Spartak Subotica (SRB)

League path:

Group 1 Paris FC (FRA) vs Servette FCCF (SUI) Glasgow City (SCO) vs Roma (ITA) 

Group 2 FC Minsk (BLR) vs Slovácko (CZE) Breidablik (ISL) vs Rosenborg (NOR) 

Group 3 Ajax (NED) vs Kristianstad (SWE) Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 

Group 4 Real Madrid (ESP) vs Sturm Graz (AUT) Manchester City (ENG) vs Tomiris-Turan (KAZ) 

Round One (*mini-tournaments) 

Semi-finals: 18 August 

Final/third-place play-off: 21 August 

*hosts to be confirmed 

The winners of each final will progress to round two, to compete for the last 12 slots in the group stage alongside holders Lyon, Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg.

More in this section

Derby County v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park Derby future looks brighter after sale of Pride Park to local property developer
England v Italy - UEFA Nations League - Group 3 - Molineux Stadium Newcastle complete signing of England goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley
UCD v Waterford - SSE Airtricity League Promotion / Relegation Play-off Final Waterford FC boss Richard Forrest says €1.3m sale of club 'not a foregone conclusion'
<p>ON THE MOVE: Ireland’s Darragh Lenihan Pic:©INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Darragh Lenihan completes move to Middlesbrough

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up