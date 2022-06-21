Sadio Mane pictured in a Bayern Munich top

Sadio Mane has touched down in Germany ahead of his expected move to German champions Bayern Munich.

Reports suggest he will undergo a medical today ahead of a €41 million move.

Sadio Mane has arrived in Germany ahead of his medical with Bayern Munich 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/FQMxQMjP8D — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 21, 2022

The 30-year-old is leaving Anfield after a six-year spell in which he clocked up 120 goals in 269 games for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

He is entering the final 12 months of his contract and made clear his intentions to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Bayern Munich have shown their intention to swoop for the forward and reports suggest the six-time European Cup winners will look to tie up the deal by Wednesday.

The Senegalese forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and to hold his first Bayern press conference on Wednesday

He has now been pictured in a Bayern Munich top while signing autographs.