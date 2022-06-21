Sadio Mane pictured in a Bayern Munich top

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 14:10
Sadio Mane has touched down in Germany ahead of his expected move to German champions Bayern Munich. 

Reports suggest he will undergo a medical today ahead of a €41 million move. 

The 30-year-old is leaving Anfield after a six-year spell in which he clocked up 120 goals in 269 games for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

He is entering the final 12 months of his contract and made clear his intentions to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

The Senegalese forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and to hold his first Bayern press conference on Wednesday

He has now been pictured in a Bayern Munich top while signing autographs. 

