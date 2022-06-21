Cobh Ramblers face Cork City in opening round of FAI Cup

There will be a mouthwatering Leeside derby at St Colman’s Park at the end of July after Cobh Ramblers were drawn at home to Cork City in the opening round of the FAI Cup on Tuesday afternoon in Abbotstown.

Four-time winners of the competition, City are currently second in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, a single point adrift of pace-setters Galway United. Cobh (who occupy eight-place in the second-tier) crashed out to non-league Maynooth University Town in the second round of the 2021 Cup, but will have their sights set on causing an upset of their own on the week ending July 31.