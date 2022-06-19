Transfer wrap: Chelsea poised to step up interest in Sterling 

MAN CITY expect Raheem Sterling to leave the club this summer, with Chelsea poised to step up their interest in the England winger once Romelu Lukaku’s loan to Internazionale has been completed.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to strengthen his misfiring attack and Chelsea, who are close to giving Lukaku permission to seal a return to Inter, plan to accelerate their transfer activity soon. Sterling is high on their list of targets and City are unlikely to stand in the 27-year-old’s way.

City have increased their attacking options by signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Julián Álvarez from River Plate, and with Sterling’s contract due to expire next summer the champions are prepared to cash in on him. It has been suggested they want £50m-£60m.

There is unlikely to be a shortage of interest in Sterling, even though he has not started many of City’s biggest games in the past two years, and his appeal is obvious to Chelsea. They lacked a ruthless edge last season, when Sterling scored 17 goals, and he would represent an upgrade on many of Tuchel’s options in the final third.

Chelsea are also looking at Ousmane Dembélé, with the French winger expected to leave Barcelona on a free. Tuchel managed Dembélé at Dortmund and rates him highly, though there are doubts over the 25-year-old’s injury record. Another option, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, could be out of reach. Chelsea are also interested in City’s Gabriel Jesus but Arsenal are leading the way to sign the Brazilian.

Chelsea need defensive reinforcements after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger, with César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso also possibly on their way out. They hope to tie up a deal for Sevilla’s Jules Koundé soon and have targeted Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol, Atlético Madrid’s José María Giménez, Juventus’s Matthijs de Ligt and Villarreal’s Pau Torres. New links have also surfaced with City’s Nathan Aké, who was previously at Chelsea.

Guardiola is after a conventional left-back and is determined to sign Brighton’s Marc Cucurella. Brighton want £50m but City believe £40m could be enough. Chelsea and Newcastle are also interested in Cucurella but City are his first choice.

Liverpool have completed the signing of Scotland Under-21 defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.

The 18-year-old joins the Premier League club on a "long-term contract" in a deal believed to be worth an initial €4.75m.

He was named the Scottish Football Writers' Association's Young Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season, in addition to being shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

"I'm just buzzing and it's a dream come true really to be here," Ramsay told the club's website. "It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it's a massive achievement and I'm looking forward to trying to show the fans what I've got."

Ramsay could eventually cost Liverpool up to £6.5million due to appearance-related add-ons.

He is Jurgen Klopp's third signing of the summer window following the potential club-record arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica and the announcement that Fabio Carvalho will officially join the club from Fulham on July 1.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin said: "Liverpool are very lucky, they are getting a promising young talent. His stats in the first half of last season were amongst the top for full-backs in the world. We certainly had high hopes for him and I've no doubt he will go from strength to strength in a very good team at Liverpool."

Ajax have turned down a £25m bid from Arsenal for their 24-year-old Argentina international defender Lisandro Martinez, but the Gunners are expected to return with an improved offer.

While Mikel Arteta is heading the queue to sign Gabriel Jesus from Man City, he is exploring cheaper alternatives, including Espanyol's 27-year old striker Raul de Tomas, who has a release clause of €70m but could be available for a third of that figure, Spanish media say.

De Tomas enjoyed an extremely productive season, netting 17 goals and providing a further three assists in just 33 league starts.

Guardian