Devoy delivers a stunner as 10-man Bohs dig in for victory over Shels

Bohemian FC 1 Shelbourne FC 0

Ten-man Bohs leapfrogged their North Dublin rivals Shelbourne with a hard-fought and battling performance in front of a sold out Dalymount Park.

A first-half Dawson Devoy stunner was enough to bag a valuable three points and bragging rights despite having to play the majority of the second half a man down.

As expected, the game started at a fast and frenetic pace with neither side giving an inch.

But it was the Gypsies who carried the attacking threat in the opening exchanges and got themselves in front with just 13 minutes on the clock.

Firstly, Liam Burt showed quick feet to cut inside from the left and smashed a low drive to the near post but Brendan Clarke, making his 450th league appearance, was equal to the Scot's strike getting down sharply. But just minutes later the experienced stopper, now 36, could do nothing to stop Devoy's sweetly struck strike.

The Irish Under 21 International found a pocket of space in the midfield and hammered home, with the aid of the foot of the post, from 25 yards out sending the home fans delirious.

The visitors responded well to the early setback and despite missing the presence of Sean Boyd in attack carried a threat through the pace and movement of Shane Farrell and Jack Moylan.

And as the game opened up it was ex-Bohs man Moylan who had the two best chances of the first half. Firstly, having been played in on goal by the classy Jad Hakiki and under pressure from Ciaran Kelly, he opted for power blasting over from the edge of the area. And just a minute later was unable to connect to a free header from 12 yards out.

The second half started in the same relentless fashion and with less than ten minutes elapsed, the hosts found themselves down to 10 men in dramatic circumstances. Kelly, having been the last man, received his marching orders after bringing down Shane Farrell who found himself clean through on goal following some sloppy play at the back.

Now with the advantage, Shels introduced ex-Shamrock Rovers man Dan Carr, changing to a front three to try and pile the pressure on the home side.The hard work of front men Junior and Promise Omochere continued to give their under pressure defence an out ball to catch their breath.

As the war of attrition entered the final minutes the raucous home fans, in stark contrast to the end of the previous home game, rose to their feet trying to push their side over the line.

The visitors and their travelling fans thought they had got a dramatic late equaliser when Farrell delivered a dangerous ball from the right wing but substitute Gavin Hodgins could only turn the ball onto the crossbar.

Up next for Bohs is a mouthwatering clash in another Dublin Derby, making the trip to Tallaght to face Shamrock Rovers, whilst Shels welcome high-flying Dundalk to Tolka Park, both taking place next Friday night.

Bohemian FC: Tadgh Ryan, Ciaran Kelly, Jordan Doherty, Ali Coote, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Rory Feely, 88’), Dawson Devoy, Liam Burt (James Finnerty, 55’), Max Murphy, Conor Levingston, Promise Omochere (Stephen Mallon, 90+5), Jordan Flores

Shelbourne FC: Brendan Clarke, JR Wilson (Kameron Ledwidge, 70’), Conor Kane, Aaron O’Driscoll, Shane Griffin (Brian McManus, 86’), JJ Lunney (Gavin Hodgins, 86), Jack Moylan, Jad Hakiki, Aodh Dervin (Dan Carr, 70’), Shane Farrell, Luke Byrne

Referee: Sean Gran