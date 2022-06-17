Derry left to rue failure to finish as Drogheda sneak a point at Brandywell

DERRY CITY 1 DROGHEDA UNITED 1

Derry City failed to overcome an understrength Drogheda United, much to the disappointment of their supporters at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes failed to net that vital second goal having dominated the ball and the scoring chances. And as Derry huffed and puffed in the final third, Drogheda continued to frustrate the home lot with last-gasp defending and, at times, large slices of lady luck.

With Drogheda fielding without four first-choice players - two suspensions and two on-loan players recalled by Lincoln City - their defensive tactics were predictable.

That said, the home side could, and should, have led 3-0 by the time 12 minutes had elapsed, but both Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh failed to convert glorious chances from close range.

Cameron Dummigan and Shane McEleney both failed to force a loose ball over the Drogheda goal-line following a corner as the visitors continued to flood their defence.

Indeed, having survived that early onslaught, Kevin Doherty's side looked comfortable in their attempts to control the game.

In the 32nd minute Derry really should have broken the deadlock when Mattie Smith outwitted Drogheda full-back, Georgie Poynton on the left. Smith's teasing cross was met on the full by Will Patching, but his volley from 12 yards sailed over the crossbar.

However, one minute later, Derry deservedly broke the deadlock, the goal arriving as shots continued to ping-pong inside the six-yard box.

On this occasion McGonigle's shot was blocked by keeper Colin McCabe but when the rebound dropped into the path of Smith, the striker lashed it high into the net from the angle.

Drogheda's only noteworthy effort arrived ion the 40th minute when Ryan Brennan's header failed to hit the target.

Dayle Rooney could have brought Drogheda level in the 53rd minute after he intercepted Kavanagh's ill-advised back pass but Cameron McJannet did well to get back and clear the effort at the expense of a corner.

And on the hour the visitors should have done better when Dean Williams burst through the Derry back-line but Caoimhin Porter did well to race back and dispossess the striker, the teenager making his first start for Derry at right-back.

Four minutes later McGonigle was set up by a superb Patching cross but his left foot curling shot sailed agonisingly wide of the upright.

Drogheda then silenced the big crowd when awarded a penalty, McJannet adjudged to have bundled Brennan to the ground inside the area and referee Alan Patchell immediately pointed to the spot in the 77th minute.

Up stepped Williams who calmly stroked the ball into the corner of Brian Maher's net.

McGonigle was out of luck again five minutes from the end when he failed to head Shane McEleney's deep cross into the net from 10 yards. McGonigle missed ball in front of goal after Smith also squandered great chance in opening attack.

Smith outwits Poynton and his cross saw Patching volley the effort over the bar from 12 yards.

Derry also had a penalty claim during the latter stages when McGonigle appeared to have been upended, but the referee failed to see it that way.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Porter (Thomson, 65), S. McEleney, McJannet, Coll; Smith, P. McEleney, Kavanagh (Akintunde, 65); Dummigan; Patching; McGonigle.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Poynton, Quinn, Weir, Massey; Clarke (Markey, 66), Nugent; Grimes (Foley, 40), Brennan, Rooney; Williams.

REFEREE: A. Patchell