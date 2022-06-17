Doyle on the double to give Saints third victory over Students this term

St Patrick’s Athletic 2 UCD 1

Eoin Doyle scored twice to give St Patrick’s a hat-trick of wins for the season over bottom side UCD who had both manager Andy Myler and his assistant Willie O’Connor sent to the stands.

Despite dominating the ball for much of the first half, St Pat’s had goalkeeper Joseph Anang to thank for not finding themselves behind at the interval.

Darragh Burns, Chris Forrester, along with Mark and Eoin Doyle, had chances as a combination of poor finishing and Kian Moore in the UCD goal frustrated the home side.

UCD played their way into the game with Anang worked for the first time in the 39th minute, tipping over Dylan Duffy’s header from a Donal Higgins free kick. The home keeper then produced a double save in first half stoppage to deprive Mark Dignam and Sean Brennan.

St Pat’s finally found a clinical edge from the resumption and were ahead five minutes in. A surging run from Mark Doyle opened UCD up. Forrester delivered the cross for Eoin Doyle whose header found the net despite Moore getting a hand to the looping effort.

UCD were fuming three minutes later when they felt Saints’ 16-year-old defender Sam Curtis should have received more than a yellow card for a last-man challenge on Dara Keane who had raced through on goal.

Assistant O’Connor and then manager Myler were first yellow carded and then sent off for dissent in the following minutes.

A penalty then doubled St Pat’s lead on 73 minutes when Evan Caffrey clumsily pulled down substitute Ben McCormack. Eoin Doyle sent Moore the wrong way from the spot for his seventh league goal of the season.

Substitute Alex Nolan got a goal back for UCD on 87 minutes with a low drive to the net, but it proved a mere consolation.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Curtis (Abankwah, 77), Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin (Bermingham 77); O’Reilly, McClelland (McCormack, 59); Burns (Scott, 85), Forrester, M. Doyle (Owolabi, 77); E. Doyle.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher, Yoro (Bowden, 70), Todd, Osam; Brennan (Nolan, 75), Keane; Dignam (Lonergan, 63), Caffrey, Higgins (Kerrigan, 63); Duffy.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).