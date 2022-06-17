Tottenham seal £25m deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

The midfielder moves to Spurs for a £25million fee which could increase due to add-ons
Tottenham seal £25m deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma
Yves Bissouma, left, has swapped Brighton for Tottenham (Nigel French/PA)
Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 15:51
George Sessions

Tottenham have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton.

The midfielder moves to Spurs for a £25million fee which could increase due to add-ons. 

Bissouma has signed a four-year deal and becomes the third summer signing made since Antonio Conte’s side secured Champions League football at the end of last season.

Mali international Bissouma will provide competition in midfield to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp with the futures of Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso all uncertain.

Conte was eager for Tottenham to build a squad capable of challenging in the Premier League and Champions League and this latest signing shows the Italian is being backed.

It was announced at the end of May owners ENIC would put £150million into the club, with the majority set to go on transfers, and Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already joined the north London side this summer.

More incomings are expected after the arrival of Bissouma, who had one year left to run on his deal at Brighton.

The 25-year-old moved to the south coast in 2018 and made more than 100 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls. In the process he proved himself to be one of the best midfielders in England’s top flight.

Graham Potter, left, congratulated Bissouma on his move (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Bissouma’s switch to Spurs will now enable him the chance to show his talents on the biggest stage, with Champions League football set to return to Tottenham next season for the first time in two years.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “The transfer is a very good one for the club and player.

“Yves has shown his undoubted ability and been an important player for us during his time with us.

“Now he has a new challenge with Tottenham, including the opportunity to play Champions League football, and everyone at the club wishes him well.”

More in this section

Celtic v Motherwell - cinch Premiership - Celtic Park Celtic to begin Premiership title defence at home to Aberdeen
FBL-U21-EURO-2021-GER-POR Fábio Vieira to have medical today ahead of Arsenal signing
SSE Airtricity / SWI Player of the Month May 2022 O'Donnell, and stability, helping Dundalk back on to the shoulders of champions
TottenhamPlace: UK
<p>Liverpool's Sadio Mane during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture date: Saturday May 28, 2022.</p>

Sadio Mane set for Bayern move as Liverpool agree to £35.1m deal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up