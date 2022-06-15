Nations League Analysis: From dejection in Yerevan to euphoria in Scotland slaughter

Timing means everything in football and, just like the World Cup campaign, results have been slow to come for Stephen Kenny.

Imagine an alternative sequence whereby the win over Scotland and draw away to Ukraine were followed by defeat to the Ukrainians and, most damagingly, losing against Armenia.

Doubtless the mood music among the fans flying back from Lodz and Warsaw yesterday would be altogether different, reflecting a forlorn state heading into the long summer recess.

Thankfully, it’s not the case and the four points extracted from the two higher seeds constitute the trade-off from a disappointing average return of one point per match. That tally doesn’t get near the pre-campaign target set by Kenny of topping the Nations League table.

Mentions of reality checks by stand-in captain James McClean were overdue during a quadruple-header that generated a bit of everything – dejection in Yerevan, emotions against Ukraine and unbridled euphoria in the Scotland slaughter.

Here we look at three elements from the two-week gathering that were good and three assigned to another category in keeping with McClean’s sobering words.

THE GOOD:

Nations League boil is lanced:

While one win across 14 games of Uefa’s latest competition is derisory, be thankful this window has released us from a club now confined to just two nations across 55 that haven’t won a game in the three series to date. Beating Scotland last Saturday – emphatically, to boot – leaves Northern Ireland and San Marino in the winless coterie. Kenny was at the helm of 10 of those and will have two more in September, away to Scotland and home against Armenia, to redress his record. Top spot will be officially beyond Ireland if Ukraine overcome Armenia on September 24.

Youthful exuberance to the fore:

More words and proclamations than performances have been made about Ireland’s emerging crew and they’ve finally delivered where it mattered in competitive action. Overhauling an ageing team was inevitable regardless of who was at the helm given the last time an Ireland team not managed by Kenny came almost three years ago.

Josh Cullen and Michael Obafemi, two standouts over the window, were already capped when Kenny took charge, as was Parrott. But the latter’s strides in the past week, alongside fellow members of the team that reached the 2019 U17 Euro quarter-finals, Nathan Collins and Jason Knight, saw them come of age in an Ireland jersey. The average age of the team has reduced from 27 at the end of last year to 25.

Mixing it with the best:

Holding Portugal and Belgium to home draws over the previous eight months were asterisked by the pair of heavyweights fielding weakened teams.

Likewise, Ukraine kept their stars in reserve for last week’s win in Dublin, yet there was no holding back by Steve Clarke or Oleksandr Petrakov in the last two matches.

Scotland were undone by Irish zest on a sunny Saturday and Ukraine were left jolted by their first draw in the history of the competition. “When we pull it together and play the right way, we can get the right results and go up against anyone,” said Caoimhín Kelleher.

NOT SO GOOD:

Over-reliance for on defenders for goals:

Booting the ball up to the target-man was supposed to be scorched into the history books of Irish football amid a new culture but instead of strikers Tony Cascarino and Niall Quinn being aimed for Shane Duffy is the modern equivalent. His power and height became the attacking ploy in response to chasing deficits in the first half of the schedule, a tactic easily foreseen and negated by matching physique. Flashes of brilliance like the solo goal crafted by Collins are hopefully indicative of a trend towards defenders exhibiting other sides of their repertoire.

Midfield sterility:

Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick are undeniably good at what they do but what they do is limited. Complementing their brawn in the middle is essential to balancing guile with creativity but Ireland still lack a No 10 prototype capable of executing a match-winning killer pass. Thrusting Jayson Molumby in for Hendrick proved effective in the second half of the series but Jason Knight has work to do if he’s to prosper into that elusive inventive spark.

Acceptance is first step to recovery:

No matter how many times the manager tries to rerun the first couple of games, it won’t change the outcome. Armenia and Ukraine recorded 1-o wins and he appears to be the only person unwilling to realise how he was outwitted by both. Similar to the whining after the Luxembourg and Azerbaijan shockers last year, contrasting chance counts is irrelevant and bordering on disrespectful to teams better attuned to the art of winning games through various means.