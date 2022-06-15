Southampton agree deal for Gavin Bazunu

The 20-year-old Dubliner will replace Fraser Forster, who has left for Tottenham and will battle with Alex McCarthy
Southampton agree deal for Gavin Bazunu

4 June 2022; Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu during the UEFA Nations League B group 1 match between Armenia and Republic of Ireland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 16:48

Southampton have completed a deal to sign Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City, with reports suggesting the fee could rise to £15m (€17m).

The 20-year-old Dubliner will replace Fraser Forster, who has left for Tottenham and will battle with Alex McCarthy for the number one spot at St Mary's. 

The former Shamrock Rovers keeper has won 10 international caps but was injured for Ireland's block of four Nations League matches this summer, with Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher taking his place.  

Bazunu spent last season on loan from Man City at League One Portsmouth, where he was voted the Players’ Player of the Season. He spent the previous season on loan at Rochdale.

According to The Athletic, Manchester City have included a buyback clause for the Irishman in the deal with the Saints. 

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Women's Press Conference & Training Session Vera Pauw: Stephanie Roche recall a reward for persistence and loyalty
Cork City v Athlone Town - SSE Airtricity League First Division Healy hoping Sligo run-out has City charges in good stead ahead of Longford test 
Ayo Oyelola: Ex-teammate of Mason Mount and Declan Rice with eyes on NFL career Ayo Oyelola: Ex-teammate of Mason Mount and Declan Rice with eyes on NFL career
<p>Nathan Collins of Republic of Ireland after the UEFA Nations League B group 1 match between Ukraine and Republic of Ireland at LKS Stadium in Lodz, Poland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

'Special' Nathan Collins set to be at fore-front of Premier League manager's thoughts 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up