Southampton agree deal for Gavin Bazunu

Southampton have completed a deal to sign Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City, with reports suggesting the fee could rise to £15m (€17m).
The 20-year-old Dubliner will replace Fraser Forster, who has left for Tottenham and will battle with Alex McCarthy for the number one spot at St Mary's.
The former Shamrock Rovers keeper has won 10 international caps but was injured for Ireland's block of four Nations League matches this summer, with Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher taking his place.
Bazunu spent last season on loan from Man City at League One Portsmouth, where he was voted the Players’ Player of the Season. He spent the previous season on loan at Rochdale.
According to The Athletic, Manchester City have included a buyback clause for the Irishman in the deal with the Saints.