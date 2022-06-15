Euro journeys clearer for St Pat's and Shamrock Rovers

St Patrick’s Athletic’s return to European competition will entail them facing either Sfîntul Gheorghe from Moldova or Slovenian club Mura in the second round of the Uefa Conference League next month.
The Saints - reigning FAI Cup holders - were promoted to the second round last month due to the ban on Russian clubs. They automatically double their prize money to €420,000 as a consequence.
Once the victor emerges from the first round on July 14, Tim Clancy’s side will host them at Inchicore in the first leg on July 21.
In other draws held at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Shamrock Rovers discovered their prospective opponents in the next round.
They were yesterday pitted against Maltese club Hibernians in the Champions League first qualifying round.
Should they prevail through the Champions path, the Hoops will face either Ludogorets of Bulgaria or Sutjeska from Montenegro.
Defeat for Stephen Bradley’s side will see them parachute into the second round of the Conference League.
There they would be due to meet the defeated side between Levadia Tallinn v Vikingur Reykavik.