Stephanie Roche recalled to Ireland squad for first time in three years

Stephanie Roche is back in the Ireland senior squad for the first time since November 2019, as Vera Pauw calls up 27 players for the upcoming international double-header - a friendly with the Philippines and the World Cup qualifier with Georgia.
Roche has been in fine form for Peamount this season and netted a hat-trick in last weekend's win over Sligo Rovers.
The Wexford Youths duo of Aoibheann Clancy and Ellen Molloy are unavailable due to sitting their Leaving Certificate exams, while injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Campbell, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett, Leanne Kiernan and Kyra Carusa.
Pauw has given a first senior call-up to goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon, who joined Durham WFC in the English Championship last season, while defender Diane Caldwell returns after missing the draw away to Sweden in April.
There are seven current SSE Airtricity Women’s National League players included, while another 10 players previously featured in the League.
Ireland beat Georgia 11-0 when the sides met in the reverse fixture in November in Tallaght.
The squad will depart Dublin on Wednesday afternoon – after undergoing a light training session – headed for Antalya, Turkey for a training camp. On Sunday, June 19th, they take on Philippines in an International Friendly game, which will be live streamed on FAI TV.
On Saturday, June 25th, Ireland will arrive in Tbilisi to step up preparations for the qualifier against Georgia, which will be live on RTÉ2 and on the RTÉ Player.
Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham)
Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)
Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)
Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)
Philippines v Republic of Ireland Sunday, June 19th Bellis Sports Centre, Antalya, Turkey KO 16:00 (18:00 local time) LIVE on FAI TV YouTube
Georgia v Republic of Ireland Monday, June 27th Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium, Gori, Georgia KO 17:00 (20:00 local time) LIVE on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player