Kenny disappointed by lost opportunity against Ukraine

Nathan Collins’ magnificent individual goal earned the Republic of Ireland a 1-1 UEFA Nations League Group 1 draw away to Ukraine in Lodz on Tuesday evening.

The Burnley central defender slalomed through the Ukrainian defence to fire Stephen Kenny’s side into a 31st minute lead. Ukraine struck back two minutes into the second period with Artem Dovbyk sweeping home an Andriy Yarmolenko cross.

Both sides pushed hard for a winner but had to settle for a share of the points at the end of a protracted domestic and international season.

“I am quite disappointed that we didn’t win the game,” Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny said.

“Considering where we were a few days ago, after losing so many key players, the back three were brilliant and gave us a great platform. Having taken the lead we wanted to go on and win it.

“We looked a bit wide open for their goal and shouldn’t have been. It is not a goal we should have conceded. They were a threat on the left wing but we defended our box fine.

“From our point of view, we had a lot of the ball and a lot of shots so I am a little disappointed we didn’t go on and win it. Ukraine are a quality team though. Our player’s attitude was brilliant, can’t praise them high enough.

“We have a lot of more options now. We need that competition for places going forward. We need that and that will raise standards. While it was a good performance I do feel we can be much better again. Just a bit frustrated that couldn’t win that game but I can’t fault the players.”

“I don’t know, I haven’t had time to watch it (goal) back yet, I need time to watch it back,” Irish goal scorer Nathan Collins said shortly after the final whistle.

“I just took it in the moment. I took it in my stride. I saw what was on and I took it. I said it at the start, after the Armenia game, it could be a good thing as we needed to bounce back.

“We got a bit of stick for it but I think we showed a (good) reaction in the last two games. It shows where we are. It shows, as a squad, how good we are. We still have a long way to go but we know where we are going and are on the right path.” When asked about the state of his body after featuring in all four Irish Nations League games, Collins offered an honest response.

“Tired, very tired!” the Burnley defender admitted.

“As for my goal, I’d get rid of the goal and take a win (instead). We will take the draw as they are a good team and we know where we are now as a team.

“I just enjoy playing football and like to have a bit of fun with it. I saw an opportunity and stepped in to it. It is what it is. I want to be here (with Ireland) for the long run. I want to be the best player I can be. I want to set high standards for myself and be the best there is and keep improving.”