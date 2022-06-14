How Ireland's players rated against Ukraine

Caoimhin Kelleher 7.

The Liverpool stopper remained in goal for the fourth game in succession. Looked assured. Clawed away Malinovskyi's 25-yard drive after 10 before making a big save to deny Mykolenko on 20. But could do nothing for Dovbyk’s 47th-minute leveller.

Darragh Lenihan 7.

A first competitive start for the Meath man in what was only his third appearance for his country. The Blackburn captain slotted in on the right of the back-three with Shane Duffy suspended. Up against the tricky Mudryk and did well. Looked solid. Kept the game simple. Yellow carded with nine minutes to go.

Nathan Collins 9.

Man of the match. Took a leaf out of Messi’s book with a superb first senior goal after a solo run, beating five players and keeper Riznyk. With Duffy banned, the Kildare native switched to the centre of the back three from the right. The only defender to start all four Nations League games over the 11-day period. A new leader has emerged.

Dara O'Shea 7.

On the left of the back three in place of John Egan, who left the squad for the birth of his child. On his 13th cap, looks to have put his injury woes behind him. Like Lenihan, was composed on the ball. Like Collins, reads the game well. With so many defensive players missing, laid down a good marker for future squads.

Alan Browne 6.

After scoring against Scotland, the Preston player was retained in the right wing-back role. Found it a bit more difficult defensively. But his work-rate and commitment could not be questioned. Booked for a 65th-minute challenge on Shaparenko Josh Cullen 7. The only midfield player to start all four fixtures of the summer series. And played all 360 minutes. Combative in the middle of the park. Retained possession and linked play well. Kept it tidy and simple.

Jayson Molumby 6.

Retained in the starting XI after impressing against Scotland. Had an intriguing battle with Zinchenko which meant the West Brom man had to shield the defence rather than roam forward. Taken off midway through the second period.

James McClean 6.

With both Coleman and Egan injured as well Duffy being banned, the captain's armband went to the Derry native on his 94th cap - becoming the Republic of Ireland's seventh-highest appearance maker in the process. Caught out positionally by Yarmolenko for Dovbyk’s equaliser. But as expected, put in a good shift.

Jason Knight 7.

Again, started on the left of the front three. His early header wide sent the tone to his now bright starts to games. Set up Parrott’s glorious first-half chance before being denied by Riznyk on 37. The keeper then saved another drive from him on 63. It looked like a tactical substitution rather than the Derby player running out steam on 67.

Troy Parrott 7.

Unable to match his scoring heroics against Scotland. But the 20-year-old Spurs star still shone. Worked tirelessly up front. Held the ball up well. Spurned a great 17th-minute free header wide. Then saw his effort deflected just wide on the hour. Replaced in the 80th minute.

Scott Hogan 5.

The Birmingham City striker replaced the injured Michael Obafemi in attack. A first international start on his tenth cap – three years since his last start. But appeared to pick up a knock in the first half which impeded his first-half involvement. Clearly struggled and was subbed off on 57.

Subs

Callum Robinson 6 (for Hogan 57).

Got involved but to no avail in half hour display.

Conor Hourihane 5 (for Knight 67).

Flashed a shot high and over. But brought on to shore up the game.

Jeff Hendrick 5 (for Molumby 67).

Came on for the man who replaced him for the Scotland game. But didn’t do enough to earn a starting recall.

Chiedozie Ogbene (for Parrott 80).

Having missed the Scottish game through injury, a 10-minute cameo for the Rotherham striker. Not on long enough to mark.