Republic of Ireland U21s falter against Italy in group decider, play-offs await

Italy 4 Republic of Ireland 1

The Republic of Ireland’s U21s will have to negotiate a tricky playoff route if they are to qualify for next year’s European Championships after a hugely disappointing performance in Ascoli to close out Group F.

Jim Crawford’s side made the trip in high spirits having won their last four group games, with second place and that playoff already secured, and in the knowledge that a win against the Azzurri would allow them swap places at the top of the pool and claim automatic passage to Euro 2023.

It never happened for them.

Ireland had to deal with a long and draining journey to the city that Liam Brady once called home and temperatures of 28 degrees added to the hardship against a side that was undefeated in the campaign and littered with Serie A experience.

The real pity is that their problems were self-inflicted.

The visitors never settled to the task at hand and found themselves two down at the break and three adrift mere minutes into the second-half. Good as Italy are, not even the group minnows from Luxembourg conceded four times against them.

This was hugely deflating.

“We knew it was always going to be tough,” Crawford told RTÉ. “We said all along they were the best team in the group and if you had said to us at the very start of this whole campaign that we would get a playoff place we would have taken the hand off you so we are happy with that.

“There is loads to learn from that. That is the level we have to get to and you just don’t give yourself a chance giving away a penalty from a setpiece and then start of the second-half a lack of communication between players. You go 3-0 down it is game over.”

Crawford made three changes from the side that accounted for Montenegro in their last game. In came Joel Bagan for Tayo Adaramola at left-back, Gavin Kilkenny took over from Conor Noss in midfield while Evan Ferguson replaced JJ Kayode up front.

The 17-year old Ferguson is an exceptional talent but he had precious few opportunities to display any of it as Italy swamped the visitors in a first-half that ended with them making a dozen attempts on goal and earning half as many corners.

Most damaging of all was the two goals scored.

The first was so avoidable as the experienced centre-back Mark McGuinness dragged down Caleb Okoli at one of those corners. McGuinness wasn’t even looking at the ball as he grappled with his opponent and it made the decision an easy one for the referee.

Nicolo Rovella extracted the full price, sending Brian Maher the wrong way from the spot.

Ireland’s occasional attacks were limp affairs. The closest they came in the opening period was an Eiran Cashin chip in to Will Smallbone whose first touch cost him the opportunity to have a shot on Alessandro Plizzari’s goal.

The second was at least a beaut of a strike, Nicolo Cambiaghi popping one from 25 yards that seemed to swerve before it went in off the post and beyond the dive of Maher who may or may not have been carrying a recently-treated injury.

Maher and McGuinness’s day would get worse within moments of the restart when their mutual hesitation led to a tap-in for Pietro Pellegri. That made Crawford’s interval decision to go three at the back for the second 45 minutes all but moot.

It also left Ireland in need of four goals to claim the win they needed, so it was no shock that Italy’s efforts were dialled down thereafter, or when Will Smallbone took advantage by winning a penalty on the back of a Mattia Viti challenge.

Conor Coventry’s strike never looked like being much more than a consolation and it was only fitting that the hosts should have the final say with substitute Giacomo Quagliata tapping home after a sweeping team move down their own left flank with minutes to go.

A disappointing ending to the group campaign for Ireland but they are still alive. The draw for September’s playoffs will take place in Nyon next week with the likes of Czech Republic, Ukraine, Israel and Iceland already alongside them in the bowls.

Italy: A Plizzari; C Okoli, L Pirola, M Viti, F Parisi; A Cambiaso, S Ricci, N Rovella, E Bove; P Pellegri, N Cambiaghi.

Subs: G Quagliata for Parisi and F Miretti for Bove (both 66); S Esposito for Pellegri (84), L Colombo for Cambiaghi (77).

Republic of Ireland: B Maher; L O’Connor, E Cashin, M McGuinness, J Bagan; C Coventry, G Kilkenny; L Kerrigan, W Smallbone, T Wright; E Ferguson.

Subs: A Lyons for Bagan (HT), C Noss for Kilkenny and M Odubeko for Kerrigan (both 62); JJ Kayode for Ferguson (74); J O’Brien for Cashin (83).

Referee: G Bogar (Hungary).