Australia beat Peru on penalties to secure place in World Cup

Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne the hero as Socceroos qualify for fifth straight World Cup
Australia beat Peru on penalties to secure place in World Cup

Australia players celebrate their win over Peru following the 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoff match between Australia Socceroos and Peru in Doha, Qatar. Picture: Joe Allison/Getty Images

Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 22:38

Australia secured their fifth straight appearance at the World Cup finals by beating Peru on penalties in their qualifying play-off in Qatar.

Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was the Socceroos' hero, saving Alex Valera's spot-kick to clinch a 5-4 victory for his side after being introduced as a substitute at the end of a goalless 120 minutes in Al Rayyan.

Australia's Martin Boyle saw his opening penalty saved, but Peru's Luis Advincula hit a post with his and, with the other nine all converted, Redmayne's save from Valera's effort proved decisive.

In a tense, finely balanced encounter, scoring chances were few and far between before Australia twice went closest to breaking the deadlock in the final five minutes of normal time.

Wing-back Aziz Behic's shot from the edge of the area curled inches wide and three minutes later Ajdin Hrustic's low first-time attempt was well saved by Pedro Gallese.

Peru enjoyed their best spell at the start of the second period of extra time when Christian Cueva's shot flashed wide before Edison Flores' header hit a post with Australia goalkeeper Matty Ryan well beaten.

Australia will join defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at the 2022 finals.

The final World Cup place will be decided on Tuesday, when New Zealand play Costa Rica at the same venue.

More in this section

Tributes paid to Ireland's Bundesliga pioneer Noel Campbell Tributes paid to Ireland's Bundesliga pioneer Noel Campbell
Chiedozie Ogbene 13/6/2022 Obafemi out of Ukraine game but Kenny hopeful on Ogbene
Republic of Ireland U21 v Montenegro U21 - UEFA European U21 Championship - Qualifying - Group F - Tallaght Stadium Jim Crawford eyes slice of history as Ireland prepare for Italian job
<p>Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (centre) scores from the penalty spot against France in the Uefa Nations League A Group 1 match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis last night. Picture: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Luka Modric scores as Croatia end France's Nations League hopes

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up