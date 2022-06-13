James McClean reveals boxing passion as Ireland look to punch above their weight  

Many a heavyweight footballer, including Zbigniew Boniek, enjoyed a stopover in Lodz but new boxing convert James McClean is planning to land a blow on Ukraine in the Polish city tonight.

Boniek made his name at Widzew Lodz before Juventus came calling in 1982 and the football tradition it engendered is reflected by the pair of spanking stadia in a city that up to next season had no club in the top-flight for years.

The most recently constructed of the arenas, the LKS, is where Ukraine and Ireland have been forced to reroute arising from the brutal assault perpetrated by Russia. The original venue of Kyiv was changed from Lviv and eventually across the border into Poland.

It puts football in perspective but Stephen Kenny and McClean for now are focused on the football. If nobody anticipated the mission Armenia accomplished over Ireland last Saturday week, equally unexpected was the number Kenny’s crew inflicted on Scotland seven days later.

Landing in between was the more predictable outcome of Ukraine defeating Ireland 1-0 in Dublin, albeit a makeshift side necessitated by rotation.

Tonight, Ukraine contest their fifth and final game since their first competitive game for seven months – the World Cup semi-final playoff victory in Scotland. Kenny never wastes an opportunity to lament the demands of congested windows, yet there’s been so mention of the advantage they accrue from their opponents’ extra workload.

There’s also the bug that has swept through the Ukrainian camp, already afflicting a handful of players, some of whom won’t recover in time for tonight. Roman Yaremchuk is also sidelined; the Benfica star's injury-enforced absence at least compensating for the loss through suspension of Shane Duffy’s power and set-piece prowess.

One of his central-defensive partners John Egan is also unavailable due to the imminent arrival of his newborn child, leaving Nathan Collins as the sole survivor from the three-pronged unit of the previous three games of the window.

Kenny is unlikely to shift from the modified system that stopped the rot against the Scots, presenting opportunities for at least two newcomers alongside Collins. Darragh Lenihan, a steady campaigner unlucky to be squeezed out by the flotilla of arrivals in that area, looks certain to claim one, with the other potentially delegated to Enda Stevens. Conventionally a left-back or wing-back, he still retains the guile to shift inwards to do a job.

Jayson Molumby’s performance on Saturday should keep him in midfield alongside the durable Josh Cullen, switching the selection focus to attack. Chiedozie Ogbene is back in the frame after missing Saturday due to an impact injury – thankfully not hamstring related – and his participation could hinge on the welfare of Michael Obafemi.

The striker’s spectacular contribution on his first start – a goal and assist – safeguarded his continuity in the side but groin trouble kept him out of yesterday’s training session, or at least the filmed section at the start.

Kenny has thrown out more dummies than Mothercare during this window, rendering his declaration about Obafemi’s unavailability moot. Gavin Bazunu was ruled in on the eve of the Armenia match, only to be ruled out the following day – the opposite storyline applied to Egan for the Scotland game.

“In relation to Michael,” Kenny said later in his press conference. “It’s not business to tell the opposition manager who’s fit and who isn’t fit. I would say that he came off injured on Sunday and this is too quick of a turnaround.” Anybody tracking the forward’s injury record would be convinced the threat of aggravating the groin ailment absolutely makes him a non-runner. Let’s see on that one.

No such fitness worries for McClean, the committed 33-year-old teetotaller. Initially ruled out of this get-together with a knee injury, he made a point of zipping Kenny videos via WhatApp of his crusade to rehabilitate. The regime comes with a health warning, according to his manager, though it served him well for producing one of his best-ever displays in an Ireland jersey at the weekend.

McClean did his best to downplay his prospects of taking the armband – quipping that Dave Steele the Chef was the more likely recipient – but he’s the favourite to do so on his 94th cap.

“I’ve taken up boxing which has become a passion of mine,” the Wigan player confessed about his extracurricular conditioning work.

“I enjoy the gym work as well as it’s my release from whatever pressures or frustrations I have.

“I’d train all day if my wife would let me but I’ve three kids.

“Training stuff has done me good throughout my career and I don’t think there’s any point in changing now.”

Telling it straight is another constant of McClean’s. Any notions that his younger teammates held of the Kenny era levitating from stability to soaring stage were mothballed in Yerevan.

“These little setbacks can sometimes be a good thing,” he noted.

“It's nice when you're going well, getting pats on the back and being told you're brilliant. But you need that little reality check. We probably came in expecting to win both of our first games and we haven't.

“We have to show up and perform to earn every win, something we did on Saturday by bouncing back pretty well.”

Maintaining that bounce on neutral territory is essential to avoid reverting to deflation.