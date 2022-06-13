Tributes paid to Ireland's Bundesliga pioneer Noel Campbell

The FAI has paid tribute to former Republic of Ireland international Noel Campbell, who has died in Dublin, aged 72.
Noel Campbell, centre, with Gerd Muller, left, and Franz Beckenbauer.

Campbell won 11 Ireland caps between 1971 and 1977, and is one of the only Irish-born players to play in the Bundesliga, where he played for Fortuna Köln for eight seasons.

In doing so, he became the first player to represent Ireland while playing for a European club outside Ireland or the UK.

FAI President Gerry McAnaney said: "Our thoughts today are with Noel's wife Anne and the Campbell family. I remember Noel as a really good and competitive midfield player who also broke new ground for Irish football when he moved to Germany in the 1970s."

Campbell is also the last senior Ireland international to be capped while playing for St Patrick's Athletic. His nephew Dave also played for the club with distinction in the 1990s. 

Today, the club paid tribute: "We learned today of the sad passing of the great Noel Campbell. Noel spent five brilliant years at the club from 1967. He remains the last man to play for Ireland while at the club from 1971. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

"Noel led the Saints to the 1967 FAI Cup final and later that year scored twice against Bordeaux in the Fairs Cup. After his Ireland debut he transferred to Fortuna Koln, later becoming the first Irishman to play in the Bundesliga. He remained a Saints supporter."

On arriving home from Germany, Campbell also played for Shamrock Rovers, served as assistant manager to John Giles, and then took over as manager. 

