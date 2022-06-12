Mauricio Pochettino to leave PSG this summer - Reports

Following conversations with the club at the end of last week, Mauricio Pochettino will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
The Parisians have yet to make a formal announcement, but it is understood that the 50-year-old former Tottenham manager will not complete his term, according to reports from the BBC.
With PSG, Pochettino won his first two titles as a manager, most recently, the Ligue 1 title, but club executives believed that was to be expected as a bare minimum achievement.
If the reports are correct, Pochettino's job loss will, ultimately, be down to PSG's latest defeat in the Champions League.
With only a half of football remaining in their last-16 tie against Real Madrid, PSG were 2-0 ahead on aggregate, but were undone by a quick-fire hat-trick from Karim Benzema to knock the Parisians out.