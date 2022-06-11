Stephen Kenny: 'I know what I'm doing, I'm very clear in what I am doing'

Stephen Kenny could have been excused for reveling in the moment and turning the tables on some of his many critics after his Republic of Ireland side claimed a resounding 3-0 Nations League win against Scotland in Dublin.

He didn’t.

The Ireland boss had insisted pre-game that the only pressure he felt after two opening League B, Group 1 losses to Armenia and Ukraine was internal. He didn’t even bite when John Giles’ take about this being Ireland’s weakest ever group of players was put to him.

“I don’t view it like that. I know what I am doing, I’m very clear in what I am doing. It’s been a radical shift in the players we brought through. It’s a very exciting period and the style of play… We lost some games, had setbacks that I wasn’t happy with, Armenia especially, but we have to switch on to Ukraine now.” This is an emerging team, he insisted.

“You can see the potential that exists. Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele were not there today and they are outstanding prospects. Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman are experienced players (and also missing).

“We are going to get better and victories like that won’t do the players’ confidence any harm. It’s positive to get a convincing win against a side like Scotland that is ranked so highly.” Kenny had challenged his players before the game, asking them to think on what their most important victory in an Irish shirt in Dublin had been, and following this up by declaring that Ireland’s last ‘big’ win at home had come all of seven years before.

That was the Euro 2016 play-off defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina and none of those who featured against the Scots here had started that game, with James McClean coming off the bench and the absent Seamus Coleman and Jeff Hendrick having started.

Food for thought. It might have even fed into the performance.

Next up is Ukraine in Lodz on Tuesday and that promises to be the toughest of the four games so far given the opposition will be much closer to full strength than when they claimed a 1-0 win last Wednesday on Lansdowne Road.

Kenny made five changes from that loss for this Celtic derby and more are inevitable in Poland. Shane Duffy is suspended, John Egan is a doubt with an unspecified injury and Michael Obafemi had to come off here before the hour with a groin issue.

The manager took a wait-and-see attitude when asked about the chances of the Swansea City striker following up on a sensational first start for his country that produced a wonder assist for Troy Parrott and a superb goal of his own from distance.

That Parrott returned the favour with a (far more basic) assist for Obafemi’s strike clearly pleased Kenny who has long been searching for a truly effective front line, but he was happy to admit that he didn’t foresee the latter making quite the impact he did.

“I couldn’t envisage (him) scoring a goal like that but, having watched him quite a bit, his performances were the best of all the strikers. His overall performances for Swansea towards the end of the season were the best.” In fairness to Kenny, he didn’t treat the two recent defeats as disasters and he wasn’t about to claim this ultimately comfortable defeat of Steve Clarke’s underperforming visitors as some sort of victory for the ages either.

“Not everything was perfect,” he reasoned. “We’ve had some better passages of play in other games and not scored, but goals make such a difference.” That they do.