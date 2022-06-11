Michael Obafemi does it for himself with individual masterclass

This could be the mind playing tricks on us but it’s a struggle to remember Michael Obafemi receiving a single pass from a teammate at the Aviva Stadium today before Troy Parrott slid a short ball to him 51 minutes in.

Obafemi lived off scraps on his first start.

His first real 'opportunity' of any note came after ten minutes when he got in behind Grant Hanley down the wing but that was only because the door had been left open by the Scottish centre-back’s clumsiness. It wasn’t that the lock had been picked by a colleague in green.

You couldn’t help but mutter under your breath at times. This is a guy who scored a dozen times for Swansea City last season, all bar one of them since February. Ireland, who have been crying out for a man with his touch, were failing utterly to make use of him.

Obafemi scored all sorts of goals for the Welsh club this last few months. He produced with taps-ins, crisp volleys, low finishes on the run, headers at the back post and one lovely execution off the back of a smooth one-two with Jamie Paterson.

Look through them though and what stands out is the number of strikes that emanated from a ball in behind the opposition defence. Swansea utilised his pace and a finishing touch that looks streets ahead of anything else Ireland have in their arsenal right now.

Stephen Kenny’s men tried to set him free behind the Scottish line just twice but Nathan Collins’s pair of efforts were both struck too hard and too long. That aside? James McClean’s cross to the back post that Hanley nicked off his head.

Just as well then, that Obafemi looked after himself.

Players across the sporting landscape tend to be told the same thing when they are elevated to a new station. Don’t try anything ridiculous. Bed in. Find your feet. Fit into the collective. It takes time to be comfortable in these here parts.

So much for that.

Obafemi is just 5’ 7” in height but he chose instead to stand out from the crowd.

There were 20 minutes gone when the ball broke to him in that mixed zone between the midfield and the opposition’s back line. He turned towards the Havelock end, stopped, looked up and dinked a right-footed doozie onto the head of the onrunning Troy Parrott.

Outrageous.

The header matched the assist. If Alan Browne’s opener was a hastily scribbled sketch then this was a brushstroke bordering on the divine and it owed nothing to Ireland’s improvement at setpieces, or to Kenny’s vision for a more cultured collective.

It was all down to Obafemi. So was Ireland’s third.

Parrott will go down for the ‘assist’ that put the hosts 3-0 up but his pass after Jayson Molumby’s successful harrying for possession was no more complicated than an assistant erecting the easel and securing the canvas for the master painter.

Obafemi’s first touch killed the ball just enough to bring it under control but it was done with a deftness that allowed him spin towards the sticks and unleash a shot that swerved just enough to make Craig Gordon look like a man waving for a cab.

Irish fans have been rueing the absence of a Robbie Keane in his prime for maybe a decade now. Either that or a Wes Hoolahan-type No.10 who can ignite a creative spark in an Irish side that has been so devoid of ideas from open play despite all that possession.

No-one expected Obafemi to provide an antidote to both conditions.

It wouldn’t be reasonable to expect this indulgence at every sitting but the 21-year old’s display here, on the back of that run of form with Swansea since last February, finally brings with it the promise of something meatier up front. And end product.

Adam Idah led the line well at times pre-injury but without scoring, Aaron Connolly got his run but never took his chance(s), Callum Robinson managed five goals in two games but is a streaky striker that you just can’t hang your hat on.

Obafemi’s progress in 2022 has been astonishing. Go back to August of 2020 and he was tweeting his surprise at being omitted from Stephen Kenny’s first squad. It’s only last November since his club manager was speaking about his need to be more professional.

Add in those troublesome hamstrings and it might have never happened for him but Obafemi has been worth the wait and how intriguing it is to wonder what might yet be if Ireland can actually manage to use him properly.