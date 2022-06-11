Player ratings: Parrott, Collins and Obafemi to the fore at the Aviva

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND v SCOTLAND PLAYER RATINGS

Caoimhin Kelleher 7. After inconsistent displays against Armenia and Ukraine, the Liverpool custodian was more assured between the posts. His ball handling was much better. Saved Shane Duffy's blushes when denying McGinn early on. But was never really troubled by the Scottish attack in a much needed clean sheet.

Nathan Collins 8. The find of this international window. The best defender in the last two matches over the past week. And continued that fine form to put his Burnley relegation behind him. Now, one of the first names on the team-sheets as combined defending with bringing the ball forward. Read the game very well to see off the danger.

Shane Duffy 6. Yet again, his physical presence off set pieces was crucial in setting up Alan Browne for the opener. But playing out from the back is not his forte. Booked for a 60th minute foul on Robertson. That means he will miss the Ukraine match on Tuesday due to suspension.

John Egan 7. A fitness doubt after coming off injured against Ukraine. But recovered to captain the team. Stephen Kenny revealed Egan had left the camp for private reasons but returned. His professionalism should be commended.

Led by example with the armband. Defended well.

Alan Browne 7. Having lined out at right wing-out from his time at Preston, handed the role from the start having come on there against the Ukraine. And rewarded Stephen Kenny’s decision to do so with his fourth international goal after 19 minutes. Pointedly, keep one of the so-called best wings backs in the world - Andrew Robertson - quiet.

Jayson Molumby 8. It proved a lucky 13th appearance for the Waterford man whose move to West Brom will be made permanent next month. Not involved in the previous nine Irish games. But his energy levels in the middle of the park were excellent.

Josh Cullen 7. The only central midfielder or wing-back to retain his place after the Ukraine defeat. Molumby’s addition beside him, and his team-mates all action display, gave the Anderlecht playmaker the opportunity to link defence and attack. Was neat and tidy.

James McClean 7. In for Enda Stevens at left wing-back for his 93rd cap. His cross led to his corner to make it 1-0. Took over the corner and free-kick duties to great effect. Caused the Scottish defence all sorts of problems. In this form, will make the century on merit rather than sentiment.

Michael Obafemi 8. A first start in place of the injured Ogbene. What a pass to assist Troy Parrott, almost out of Messi’s playbook. Showed – unlike Ogbene against Ukraine – he can hold up the ball. Announced his presence on the international stage with a world class shot to make it 3-0. Unfortunately departed injured soon after. Named official man of the match.

Troy Parrott 8. Ireland’s best player. With Callum Robinson dropping to the bench, it proved decisive with his fourth goal in 14 Ireland games to make it 2-0. Repaid the compliment to his strike partner with the assist for the third goal. Let’s hope it’s a landmark performance in a fledgling career that has promised so much.

Jason Knight 7. The only one of the front three retained from the Ukraine loss. Deployed behind both Parrott and Obafemi but dropped wide left at times. His high intensity game again saw the Derby man start well. Taken off with 19 minutes to go after another good display.

SUBS: Scott Hogan 6 (for Obafemi 55). In his tenth game in a Green jersey, somehow denied his first international goal By Hanley’s wonderous goal-line clearance on 62.

Conor Hourihane 6 (for Knight 71). Just a day after announcing he was leaving Aston Villa, a 34th cap for the Cork native. Shored up the left of the midfield.

Jeff Hendrick (for Molumby 84).

Callum Robinson (for Parrott 85 - needlessly booked on 88 (both no on long enough to mark).

Dara O'Shea, Cyrus Christie, Enda Steven, CJ Hamilton, Darragh Lenihan, Will Keane, Max O’Leary, Mark Travers, (all not used).