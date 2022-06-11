Obafemi's star is born as Ireland blitz Scotland 

IRELAND 3 (Alan Browne 20, Troy Parrott 28, Michael Obafemi 50) SCOTLAND 0

What a difference a week makes.

From the gloom of losing to minnows Armenia, Ireland produced their most accomplished performance under the Stephen Kenny era to beat their Celtic Cousins out the Aviva Stadium door and end the country’s 13 game wait for a Nations League victory.

This was a performance gilded with vim and vigour, initiated by Alan Browne’s 20th minute opener before Michael Obafemi took over – assisting for a second from Troy Parrott eight minutes later and just after the interval clattering in one of the best goals since the stadium was rebuilt 12 years ago.

On the history front, it was also the first time since 2015 that Ireland had beaten a higher seed in competitive fare and injected some belated impetus heading to Lodz on Tuesday for the last game of the window against group leaders Ukraine.

Necessity prompted a series of changes but so too did form based on the patterns of the last two matches. The most in-form striker available to Kenny, Obafemi, finally got his first start in attack, operating slightly ahead of Jason Knight. Parrott was alongside, back in the team after sitting out Wednesday.

Combating the threat of Scottish flyer Andy Robertson had to be an ingredient to any productive game-plan and assigned that mission was Browne.

His traditional athletic quality in midfield has to be transferred for the bigger cause and it proved a masterstroke of shackling one of the visitors’ primary outlets.

The inclusion of John Egan, however, was the major surprise. Ruled out by Kenny on Friday with the ankle injury that forced him off on Wednesday, the explanation for the resurrection offered before the match, introducing “private reason” was the latest riddle in a week of peculiar soundings from the manager.

It was time for his players to do the talking for him on the pitch and after a few nervous moments they finally delivered.

Browne was in the thick of it from the start, curling a cross-shot from the right that Craig Gordon made a meal of by spilling. At the other end, the converted defender was in the right place to block Robertson’s shot after hesitation by James McClean allowed Anthony Ralston raid down the right and pick out his opposite wing-back.

Tidier in midfield, aided by the return of Scott McTominay, the Scots began to control proceedings where it mattered and the sense of a sequence similar to what unfolded against Ukraine began to emerge.

Republic of Ireland's Michael Obafemi (left) celebrates with team-mate Troy Parrott after scoring their side's third goal of the game. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

That was snapped, in true Irish style, by a set-piece goal – but one created from a vignette of vision by McClean of all people.

Turning inside onto his weaker right foot, his cross into the box looked destined for the head of unmarked Obafemi, only for the retreating Scott McKenna to glance the ball away from danger.

Anguish in the striker’s face turned to joy from the resultant corner, with McClean finding his fellow Derryman Shane Duffy at the far post, whose header back across goal was bundled over the line from close range by Browne.

The last time Browne gave Ireland the lead – during the opening World Cup qualifier all of 15 months ago in Serbia – Kenny’s crew wilted.

There would be no repeat this time and it was thanks to a sparkling move eight minutes later involving two of the forward pack the Irish public had been waiting to ignite.

It was a goal that came after Ireland were almost punished for slack passing out from the back. Aston Villa fans have been treated to some flourishing finishes by John McGinn but he was profligate in flashing his left-footer wide when Scotch pressing disposed the hosts.

For the next kick-out, Caoimhín Kelleher wisely went long and played his part in creating the second.

From Parrott’s knockdown, Obafemi allowed the ball to drift inside before he stood on it to evade the chasing Callum McGregor. Spotting Parrott’s angled run in the corner of his eye, the striker spun a superb ball through for the Tottenham man to nick in ahead of the advancing Gordon and nod home.

Gordon redeemed himself before the interval by denying Duffy a third by getting a strong hand to parry his header but the goalkeeper was fortunate not to see McClean’s corner clip the crossbar.

Steve Clarke’s side were clearly rattled and the usually adroit Ryan Christie scampering back to scythe down Knight on the breakaway – taking a booking for his troubles – underscored their plight.

Clarke introduced Billy Gilmour at the break, switching McTominay into the three-man defence amid the reshuffle, but they were pummeled further five minutes in by a third Irish goal.

And what a goal it was. Molumby and Knight were terrier-like in closing down the Scottish midfield and, when the ball broke to Obafemi, he took a second to look up and rifle a 25-yarder into Gordon’s top corner.

Almost unthinkably, three nearly turned to four just past the hour. Scott Hogan, just for the injured Obafemi, rose above Robertson at the back post to nod goalbound but the referee – and then VAR – deemed that Grant Hanley had hooked the ball off the line. It was tight but thankfully academic.

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): C Kelleher; N Collins, S Duffy, J Egan; A Browne, J Molumby (J Hendrick 84), J Cullen, J McClean; J Knight (C Hourihane 72), T Parrott (C Robinson 84); M Obafemi (S Hogan 58).

SCOTLAND (3-4-2-1): C Gordon; J Hendry (B Gilmour 46), G Hanley, S McKenna (J Souttar 74); A Ralston, S McTominay, C McGregor, A Robertson; J McGinn (S Armstrong 59) , R Christie (J Brown 59); C Adams (R Stewart 59).

REFEREE: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

ATT: 46,947.