Liverpool agree €100m deal to sign Darwin Núñez from Benfica

Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement to buy Darwin Núñez from Benfica and are preparing the paperwork to compete the deal. They will pay a guaranteed €80m (£68.3m) for the striker and up to another €20m in add-ons, meaning the Uruguayan could become their record signing.

Virgil van Dijk’s £75m fee is the biggest paid by Liverpool, who have acted decisively over Núñez in the face of interest from Manchester United. Núñez was the top scorer in Portugal in the 2021-22 season with 26 league goals and scored 34 in total, including two against Liverpool in the Champions League.