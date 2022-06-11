FAI issue statement condemning fan behaviour at LOI match after teen is arrested

A teenage boy was arrested in connection with a disturbance in the away section of the ground
A general view of Bishopsgate. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 13:13
Shane Donovan

The FAI have issued a statement on the behaviour of a minority of fans at the Longford Town v Bray Wanderers match last evening. 

A teenager was arrested in connection with a disturbance in the away section of the ground and that Gardai investigations are ongoing.  

Garda and Longford Town FC stewards were called in to calm things down after the disturbance escalated.

There were no significant injuries reported. However, it is believed that some of the stewards were injured.

A spokesperson for the FAI said: "The League of Ireland and the FAI strongly condemn the behaviour of a small number of spectators in the away section at the Longford Town v Bray Wanderers game on Friday night.

"We are now working closely with the Gardai and both clubs to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions. The FAI has a zero tolerance policy towards this type of behaviour and will take further action once the Garda investigations are concluded.

"The safety of all players, fans and stewards is of paramount importance to the League of Ireland and the FAI."

