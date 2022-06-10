Michael Barker rescues point for Longford against Bray

First Division

Longford Town 1 Bray Wanderers 1

The spoils were shared at Bishopsgate last night with a result that keeps both clubs in the play-off hunt.

But the game was marred by crowd trouble by so-called Wanderers supporters, with the game stopped early on with flares on the pitch.

The two previous SSE Airtricity League First Division meetings in 2022 had seen the visiting team win 2-1 on both occasions

In the meeting at the Carlisle Grounds back in April, Michael Barker gave Longford the lead with Rob Manley equalising — both against their former clubs. This time, it was the other way round.

Having weathered an early storm (amid heavy rain) by the hosts, the Seagulls took a 23rd-minute lead.

Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters pounced on a loose ball in the Town half. His pass slipped Manley clear to slot low under Luke Dennison from 15 yards.

Just after the half-hour, Longford custodian Luke Dennison made a miraculous save to somehow keep out Manley’s back-post header.

The Midlanders levelled three minutes before the interval. From Dylan Barnett’s corner, Michael Barker’s bullet header was parried by Michael Kelly, but the assistant referee judged the ball had crossed the goal-line.

In a tight second period, a 73rd minute back pass by Eoin Massey was almost capitalised on by home sub Callum Warfield. But the attacker mis-controlled as Kelly advanced in the box.

Just before that chance, the Bray defender had been booked. Massey was then dismissed in the 75th minute for a second yellow.

LONGFORD TOWN: Dennison; Elworthy, Barnett, Barker, Ben Lynch; McMenamy, Chambers, Molloy (Graydon 52), Verdon, Power; Magerusan (Warfield 67).

BRAY WANDERERS: Kelly; Massey, Kevin Knight, Fox; Thompson, Clifford (Manahan 73), Levingston (O’Neill 77), Dalton (Darragh Lynch 86); Waters (Callaghan 86), Manley.

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).