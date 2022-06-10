Michael Barker rescues point for Longford against Bray

Michael Barker rescues point for Longford against Bray

Bray manager Pat Devlin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 21:57
Paul Dowling

First Division

Longford Town 1 Bray Wanderers 1

The spoils were shared at Bishopsgate last night with a result that keeps both clubs in the play-off hunt.

But the game was marred by crowd trouble by so-called Wanderers supporters, with the game stopped early on with flares on the pitch.

The two previous SSE Airtricity League First Division meetings in 2022 had seen the visiting team win 2-1 on both occasions

In the meeting at the Carlisle Grounds back in April, Michael Barker gave Longford the lead with Rob Manley equalising — both against their former clubs. This time, it was the other way round.

Having weathered an early storm (amid heavy rain) by the hosts, the Seagulls took a 23rd-minute lead.

Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters pounced on a loose ball in the Town half. His pass slipped Manley clear to slot low under Luke Dennison from 15 yards.

Just after the half-hour, Longford custodian Luke Dennison made a miraculous save to somehow keep out Manley’s back-post header.

The Midlanders levelled three minutes before the interval. From Dylan Barnett’s corner, Michael Barker’s bullet header was parried by Michael Kelly, but the assistant referee judged the ball had crossed the goal-line.

In a tight second period, a 73rd minute back pass by Eoin Massey was almost capitalised on by home sub Callum Warfield. But the attacker mis-controlled as Kelly advanced in the box.

Just before that chance, the Bray defender had been booked. Massey was then dismissed in the 75th minute for a second yellow.

LONGFORD TOWN: Dennison; Elworthy, Barnett, Barker, Ben Lynch; McMenamy, Chambers, Molloy (Graydon 52), Verdon, Power; Magerusan (Warfield 67).

BRAY WANDERERS: Kelly; Massey, Kevin Knight, Fox; Thompson, Clifford (Manahan 73), Levingston (O’Neill 77), Dalton (Darragh Lynch 86); Waters (Callaghan 86), Manley.

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).

More in this section

Derby County v Fulham - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park Stadium Chris Kirchner misses deadline to provide proof he has means to buy Derby
Liverpool fans File Photo French government report into Paris chaos highlights ‘multiple failures’
Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship - Play Off - Final - Wembley Stadium Tottenham agree deal to buy Djed Spence from Middlesbrough
<p>Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary during the Sky Bet Championship match at Craven Cottage, London.</p>

Max O'Leary called up to Ireland squad for Scotland and Ukraine games

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up