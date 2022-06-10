Treaty stay fourth after a 1-1 draw against Wexford

Wexford FC 1 Treaty Utd 1

Both sides had to be happy with a point apiece in this disappointing Division 1 game as Treaty Utd will be the happier with the point keeping them in the fourth promotion play-off spot at Ferrycarrig Park on Friday night.

This was a real six pointer with both sides contending for the fourth promotion play-off spot. Treaty were three points clear of both Wexford FC and Bray Wanderers so much hinged on the destination of the points.

On an evening dominated by the strong windy conditions the game had a really lively start with two goals inside the opening five minutes.

Just two minutes into the game Jack Doherty spurned a great chance to give the homeside the lead shooting straight at keeper Jack Brady from close in.

Brady's long clearance found a way through the centre of the home defence. Dean George capitalised moving through on goal beating keeper Alex Moody with a shot to the right corner of the net.

However, the lead was shortlived our within three minutes the homeside were back level when Aaron Dobbs shot from the edge of the area beat keeper Brady at his near post to make it 1-1.

The homeside gradually took control of the game. On twenty-eight minutes Dobbs was presented with a great opportunity to give his side the lead after keeper Brady collided with defender Conor Melody the ball broke to Dobbs but he somehow managed to pull his shot wide of a gaping goal.

Treaty despite some late pressure were unable to break down the home defence leaving it 1-1 at the interval.

The second half turned into a disappointing affair with both sides coming bogged down in midfield.

Treaty created a chance on fifty-five minutes but home keeper Moody deflected a Matthew Keane header around the post for a fruitless corner.

The game deteriored through the closing twenty minutes with neither side capable of creating a goal chance but the result keeps the Limerick side in the fourth play off spot.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody, Paul Cleary Luka Lovic (Adam Wells 71) Conor Crowley, Conor Davis Jack Doherty, Aaron Dobbs (Denny Corcoran 83) Len O'Sullivan (Conor Barry 83), Harry Groome, Aidan Friel, Lorcan Fitzgerald.

Treaty Utd: Jack Brady Marc Ludden, Callum McNamara , Conor Melody (Conor Cobroy 85), Joe Collins Dean George Lee Devitt, Matthew Keane (Stephen Christopher 86), Mark Walsh, Joe Gorman, Jack Lynch.

Referee: Oliver Moran.