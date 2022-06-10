Tottenham agree deal to buy Djed Spence from Middlesbrough

Tottenham have agreed a deal to buy Djed Spence from Middlesbrough, with the fee understood to be about £20m. The England Under-21s right-back last month finished a season on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he played a significant part in their promotion to the Premier League.

Spence, who was born in London and was in Fulham’s academy, is one of the country’s most highly regarded young defenders and was on Thursday named in the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Championship team of the season.