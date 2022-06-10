Victory the key to success, not individual performances - Nathan Collins 

If this latest Nations League joins the previous two in the forgettable vault, at the least it will be recalled as the one Nathan Collins became a man.

The centre-back had already attained that status on the club front by easing into life as a Premier League footballer, playing 22 times in his debut season. Leeds United want to keep him there too but he may opt to remain at the relegated Clarets to emerge from the shadow of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, the defensive partners that yesterday departed the club.

At 21, Collins has overtaken several of his former U21 teammates to claim a starting place in the most competitive department of the Ireland side.

Today’s outing against Scotland will be his fourth game in a row but he’s not startled in the moment. Victory over personal accolades is his desire.

“As much as people are giving me praise, I still think I can do a lot better,” he asserted. “I really prefer to win. I’ve watched back the last two matches against Armenia and Ukraine, knowing I can improve.

“I've done my job at some part but we still conceded two goals. If we didn't concede those, we wouldn't have lost two games. That can be the difference and there is still a lot to go for me.”

Collins – who Burnley paid Stoke City €17m for 12 months ago – wasn’t absolving players further up the pitch of blame for the defeats either. Maximising possession, rather than just dominating it, is a transformation they must execute to halt the malaise.

The Dubliner’s leadership skills were recognised in 2019 by becoming Stoke’s youngest ever captain and his directness during an era of safeness is admirable.

“We control the ball a lot but when teams sit against us, it's hard to move it and break down a team,” he explained about their struggles.

“We're also missing the end product in the final third. That could come from a defender, by stepping in to find a pass or, but overall we know what we're lacking. We need to find that end product.” Asked if the zero return from two games rendered this game essential to win, Collins provided a refreshing take.

He said: “I don't see how you would go into a game without a must-win mentality. That’s when I my best football. We all know it's a must-win and we've got a job to do.”