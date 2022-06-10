Martin O'Neill: Armenia loss a 'big, big setback'

Martin O’Neill is the latest former Ireland boss to highlight the necessity for Stephen Kenny to urgently start winning games.
Two wins in 17 competitive matches over his tenure has brought renewed pressure on a boss whose side seek their first points of the Nations League campaign against Scotland tomorrow night.
Successive 1-0 losses to Armenia and a depleted Ukraine side since Saturday have shone the spotlight on the Kenny’s future.
“The Armenia game was a big, big setback,” O’Neill said about the latest mishaps.
“Sometimes you get a couple of (good) results in matches against sides who are not in the top 80 - teams like Andorra and Lithuania. You can start to get a false impression of where you are.
“Then you travel to Armenia fully expecting to win and get off to a bad start; it’s a major setback for them. I suppose a couple of years into Stephen’s (Kenny) reign, you’d have to ask (where things are going).
“If his remit was to rebuild an Irish side and get time to do that then that’s fine. But in international football you still have to win football matches.”