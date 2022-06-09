Knight hopes to help bring back the shine as he backs under-fire Kenny 

Jason Knight has pledged his support to Stephen Kenny as the Ireland manager faces fresh scrutiny heading into a critical five days.

The FAI board last November opted to extend Kenny’s contract for next year’s Euro qualifiers but inserted a severance clause to release him early at minimal cost if the Nations League campaign nosedived.

With zero points to show from their two games and arguably a couple of sterner tests to come in this window, FAI chiefs are monitoring the situation in the event they need to activate their contingency.

While there is no outstanding alternative candidate readymade to succeed Kenny, the FAI would consider their options rather than risk the incumbent’s abysmal record continuing beyond next week.

Reaching the next European Championships in 2024 is imperative for an organisation shouldering €65m of debt and unable to attract a main sponsor two years into Kenny’s reign.

Knight is among the cohort of rookies Kenny has brought through since being promoted from U21 manager in April 2020 and won the man-of-the-match award in Wednesday’s home defeat to an understrength Ukraine side.

Ireland must start winning matches too to alleviate the pressure building on their manager and the Derby County midfielder feels the combination exists to prevent the slippage becoming a crisis.

“Definitely,” Knight unsurprisingly said when asked if Kenny retained the players’ support. “There is no talk of that. The manager has been great with us. We’ve had two disappointing results and need to go again on Saturday against Scotland to put it right. That is all that matters.”

Knight (21) completed his first 90 minutes in a competitive international since an historical low of Kenny’s era, the home defeat to Luxembourg in last year's second World Cup qualifier. He’s matured for club and country since that embarrassment 15 months ago and is prepared to bely his relative youth by taking the initiative in what is now a must-win against Scotland on Saturday.

“I’ve seen highs and lows of international football now,” admitted one of main Wayne Rooney’s successes at Derby. “It’s something I need to step up to and demand more from myself as well. I must try to drag us out of this, as everyone else is trying to do as well. We have a big game on Saturday and that’s the only way we can put it right.”

John Egan is expected to join Séamus Coleman on the unavailable list for the Celtic derby after being forced out of Wednesday’s action with an ankle injury. Kenny has vowed to freshen up his team for their third match in seven days.