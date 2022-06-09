Crawford's U21s guaranteed playoff place after Swedes draw with Italy

Automatic berth also a possibility should Ireland defeat Italians in Ascoli next Tuesday 
Crawford's U21s guaranteed playoff place after Swedes draw with Italy

Almost there: Conor Coventry of Republic of Ireland with Republic of Ireland manager Jim Crawford after the UEFA European U21 Championship qualifying group F match between Republic of Ireland and Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 19:27
John Fallon

Ireland are guaranteed a playoff for the Euro U21 finals in September but could secure a first-ever qualification directly by beating Italy in Ascoli next Tuesday.

Six points from last weekend’s home double-header against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro consolidated Ireland’s grip on the runners-up spot. Second seeds Sweden could only usurp Ireland by beating leaders Italy today in Helsingborg and they were on track when Carl Gustavsoon fired them into a ninth minute lead.

The Italians worked their way back into the game but needed a dubious penalty on 59 minutes to pinch an equaliser. Nicolo Rovella stepped up to convert after Samuele Ricci went down theatrically under a challenge by Emil Holm. The Swedish captain’s frustration boiled over when he received a straight red card two minutes from the end, appearing to lash out off the ball.

Although the Italians finished strongly, they were unable to force the winner that would have clinched top spot with the Ireland game to spare. Jim Crawford’s side trail their opponents by two points heading into the concluding fixture in Ascoli (Kick off 4.30pm, Irish time).

There is only one automatic place on offer for a runner-up across the nine groups and Ireland are out of contention to claim that. The two-legged playoffs they will enter are seeded, with Ireland on course to land first seed status if they can draw with the Azzurri.

The two Irish football associations had collaborated seeking to host next year’s finals but that was scuppered by the FAI’s financial meltdown of 2019. The tournament will be co-hosted by Georgia and Romania.

