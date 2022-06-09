Crawford's U21s guaranteed playoff place after Swedes draw with Italy

Ireland are guaranteed a playoff for the Euro U21 finals in September but could secure a first-ever qualification directly by beating Italy in Ascoli next Tuesday.

Six points from last weekend’s home double-header against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro consolidated Ireland’s grip on the runners-up spot. Second seeds Sweden could only usurp Ireland by beating leaders Italy today in Helsingborg and they were on track when Carl Gustavsoon fired them into a ninth minute lead.